Marley’s Ghost to play Sunday at Palindrome in Port Townsend

Marley’s Ghost, from left, Jonathan Wilcox, Ed Littlefield Jr., Mike Phelan, Bob Nichols, Jerry Fletcher and Dan Wheetman, will play at the Palindrome in Port Townsend on Sunday.

PORT TOWNSEND — Rainshadow Recording will present “Marley’s Ghost: A 40th Anniversary Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

Formed in 1986, Marley’s Ghost consists of five singers/multi-instrumentalists: Dan Wheetman, Jon Wilcox, Mike Phelan, Ed Littlefield Jr., Jerry Fletcher and Bob Nichols.

The Seattle-based band is celebrating its 40th anniversary by touring in support of its 13th album, “Honky Tonk!”

Over the past 40 years, they have been characterized as Americana and roots music blended with bluegrass, country, folk, Celtic, gospel and reggae.

The new album explores traditional honky-tonk, Western swing and country-folk standards and includes covers of songs by Johnny Paycheck, Porter Wagoner, Mel Tillis, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Waylon Jennings.