A&E Roundup: Jefferson County Fair opens three-day run today

The Jefferson County Fair, a woodworking festival and a logging show highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Jefferson County Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

This year’s theme is “Future in Full Bloom.”

The fair also will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 per person, $9 for seniors, $7 for youths 6-17 and free for children 5 and younger.

In addition to livestock competitions, live music, hay rides, square dancing, a kids mechanical bull ride and all sorts of food, visitors can visit booths from a variety of organizations and agencies.

The music performers today include the Olympic Express Big Band at 12:30 p.m., the Port Townsend Summer Band at 3 p.m. and the Buck Ellard Band at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s music will include Boderus at noon, the Port Townsend Ballet at 1:30 p.m., the Holeman Combo at 2:30 p.m. and SuperNostalgic at 5 p.m.

Sunday will see High Timber at 10:30 a.m., Queens and Aces at 1 p.m. and Jean Lenke at 4 p.m.

For a full schedule and maps of the fairgrounds, visit www.jeffcofairgrounds.org/about-the-fair.

• The Port Townsend School of Woodworking will host a Japanese Woodworking Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in buildings 315 and 324 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The event, inspired by the annual Kezurou-kai festival in both the U.S. and Japan, will celebrate craftsmanship, mentorship and respect for tradition.

Participants will be able to hear lectures on techniques, tools and forestry as well as watch demonstrations of Japanese hand tools.

Presentations include:

— Karl Bareis, “Forestry,” at 10:30 a.m.

— Brian Lam, “Apprenticing at Somakosha,” at 11:30 a.m.

— Jon Billing, “Handplanes,” at 1:30 p.m.

— Andrea Carlson of Kominka Collective and Kiyomi Koike of Zen House Kominka at 2 p.m.

— Finals for the sawing competition and presentation of awards will be at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can visit “Hewing with Masakari and Chona” by Yann Giguère, try a hand plane with Jon Billing, sharpening and tool setup, blacksmithing demonstration with Dave Burnard, a joinery station, Japanese saws with Dale Brotherton, the chisel doctor with Brian Lam and a vendor market.

Parking at Fort Worden requires a Discover Pass.

For more information, visit www.ptwoodschool.org/japanese-woodwork ing-festival.

• The Peninsula Logging Show will celebrate more than 40 years of tradition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Yelvik’s General Store, 251 Hjelvicks Road, Brinnon.

Attendance is free. Donations will be accepted.

Visitors will be able to visit a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, wood carvers, historic logging displays, classic logging trucks and equipment and some of the newest equipment used in today’s forest products industry.

The highlight will be the competitions, which include men’s and women’s single bucking, men’s and women’s double bucking, axe throwing, chainsaw racing, V-8 saws, pole falling, tug of war and an obstacle course.

Signups are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and competitions will start at 11 a.m.

The show also will include a chainsaw carving event featuring Carol M. Whitbeck, Anthony Robinson, Heather Hovater, Thor Earth, Jay Peppard and Wayne Lyon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay for live music, which will start at 3 p.m.

• The second Port Angeles Studio Tour will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The free self-guided tour will feature 18 artists in 14 studios across the city.

Visitors can expect to meet the artists, share conversation and learn about the artists’ methodology and processes.

Artists include painters, sculptors, printmakers, potters, photographers, ceramic artists, a jeweler and a recycled materials artist.

Maps are available at www.portangeles-studio tour.com.

• Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording. They are $30 at the door.

Tsukamoto, a guitarist and composer from Kyoto, Japan, began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13 and took up the guitar shortly after. He came to the United States in 2000 on a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

While living there, Tsukamoto formed the world music group Interoceanico with Colombian singer Marta Gomez.

In addition to the three albums released by Interoceanico, Tsukamoto has released three solo albums.

Tsukamoto won second place in the 2018 International Finger Style Guitar Championship at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas.

• The Sequim City Band will present “Harmonic Gatherings” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the James Center for the Performing Arts at Carrie Blake Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The concert will showcase the variety of four of the band’s ensembles: the Olympic Brass Quintet, the Olympic Winds Clarinet Choir, the Saxologists saxophone quartet and the Sequim City Band Trumpet Trio.

Their performances will feature a range of styles, including Spanish marches, western favorites, jazz standards, movie music and contemporary arrangements.

The Olympic Brass Quintet will perform “Amparito Roca” by Jaime Texidor and “Sousa on Parade.”

The Olympic Winds will feature works by Sequim composer Signe Crawford, including “Buckaroo” and “Fire” from her suite “Faia.”

The Saxologists will perform “Fly Me to the Moon” and Hiroki Takahashi’s “Amusement Park Suite for Saxophone Quartet.”

The Trumpet Trio will present the finale from Beethoven’s Trio, Op. 87 and a medley of John Williams music from the Harry Potter films.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.

• Rainshadow Recording will present “Marley’s Ghost: A 40th Anniversary Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording. They are $30 at the door.

Formed in 1986, Marley’s Ghost consists of five singers/multi-instrumentalists: Dan Wheetman, Jon Wilcox, Mike Phelan, Ed Littlefield Jr., Jerry Fletcher and Bob Nichols.

The Seattle-based band is celebrating its 40th anniversary by touring in support of its 13th album, “Honky Tonk!”

Over the past 40 years, they have been characterized as Americana and roots music blended with bluegrass, country, folk, Celtic, gospel and reggae.

The new album explores traditional honky-tonk, Western swing and country-folk standards and includes covers of songs by Johnny Paycheck, Porter Wagoner, Mel Tillis, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Waylon Jennings.

• “Wind in the Willows,” a Saltfire Theatre production, will continue with shows at 4:30 p.m. today and Saturday and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

Performances also are set for Aug. 21-23 on Littlefield Green at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children ages 5-18. They can be purchased at www.saltfire.org.

A Discover Pass is required to park at Fort Worden.

The comedy is based on the 1908 novel by Kenneth Grahame and is directed by Kerry Christianson.

• “The Enchanted Bookshop” will finish its run with shows at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for students, at www.pacommunity players.org.

The production is staged by the Port Angeles Community Players’ Children’s Theatre, which provides children, ages 4-18 the opportunity to participate in all aspects of live theater.

The play explores after-hours magic in A Likely Story, a seemingly normal bookshop. Literary characters Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer secretly inhabit the shop but may not leave the building or be seen by human eyes.

The play also includes appearances from the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, the Wicked Witch of the West and Dr. Dolittle.

• Port Townsend Main Street program will host the 35th Uptown Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Port Townsend’s Uptown district.

Featured activities include:

• Port Townsend Farmers Market, 650 Tyler St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Port Townsend Arts Guild Arts and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Uptown Pub beer garden, 1016 Lawrence St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Kids crafts and activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Live music, including Liam Luong at 9:15 a.m., the Port Townsend Saxophone Quartet at 9:40 a.m., Chloroform Rags at 10:45 a.m., Esoterasurus at 11:45 a.m., Bete Grise at 1 p.m. and Abracadabra Trip at 2:30 p.m.

The Unexpected Brass Band will bring the festivities to a close with the “Unbelievably Brief but Colorful Parade” at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/uptown-street-fair.

• The Rumba Kings will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $55 to $75 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

• Lauren Kerr will present “Backyard Flower Bouquets” at 5:30 tonight in the Jim and Nikki Klahn Community Meeting Room at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Kerr, the owner of Sol Duc Farm, will share tricks and tips for creating arrangements from homegrown flowers. She also will discuss which flowers she enjoys growing and which grow well in this area.

For more information, visit www.nols.org.

• The Clallam County Master Gardeners’ raised bed team will present “Raised Bed Gardening” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The free workshop is part of the Digging Deeper gardening series.

The master gardeners will discuss types of raised beds, location and design considerations, soil preparation, watering, mulches and various attachments for growing different types of vegetables.

After the presentation, the team will lead a tour of the Woodcock Gardens’ raised bed gardens showcasing several types of raised beds as well as some trellises and season extenders.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• The Friends of the Jefferson County Library will conduct a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Hagen Building at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The sale will feature used books, audiobooks, DVDs and music CDs.

Proceeds will benefit the library.