Peninsula Logging Show set Saturday in Brinnon

Dave Robbins, left, and Jana Wehmeier, shown demonstrating the crosscut saw during the centennial celebration at Hama Hama Oyster Saloon, will be at the Peninsula Logging Show in Brinnon this weekend.

BRINNON — The Peninsula Logging Show will celebrate more than 40 years of tradition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event will be at Yelvik’s General Store, 251 Hjelvicks Road, Brinnon.

The Peninsula Logging Show is a free event. Donations will be accepted.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of vendors, food trucks, wood carvers, historic logging displays, classic logging trucks and equipment and some of the newest equipment used in today’s forest products industry.

The highlight will be the competitions, which include men’s and women’s single bucking, men’s and women’s double bucking, axe throwing, chainsaw racing, V-8 saws, pole falling, tug of war and an obstacle course.

Signups will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and the competitions will start at 11 a.m.

The show also will include a chainsaw carving event featuring Carol M. Whitbeck, Anthony Robinson, Heather Hovater, Thor Earth, Jay Peppard and Wayne Lyon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Live music will begin at 3 p.m.