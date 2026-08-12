Governor to speak at Bayside gala

PORT HADLOCK — Gov. Bob Ferguson will be the keynote speaker at Saturday’s gala for Bayside Housing and Services.

The gala, at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock, will celebrate the nonprofit’s 10th anniversary.

Tickets are $150 for individuals for $1,500 for a table of 10. They can be purchased at www.baysidehousing.org.

Since it opened in 2016, Bayside has provided temporary shelter, case management and supportive pathways toward permanent housing for hundreds of individuals and families experiencing housing instability.

“Reaching our 10-year anniversary is both a celebration of what our community has accomplished together and a reminder of the vital work that continues every day,” said Gary Keister, Bayside’s executive director. “We are deeply honored to welcome Gov. Bob Ferguson to share this evening, recognizing a decade of resilience, community partnership and human transformation.”

Ferguson has made affordable housing a priority of his administration by emphasizing accelerated housing production, investing in affordable homes, reducing barriers to supportive housing and preserving services for people experiencing homelessness.

Bayside also will host a community open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn.

To learn more about Bayside’s mission, call 360-701-6130.