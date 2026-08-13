Japanese guitar player to perform at Rainshadow Recording

Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform Saturday at Rainshadow Recording on Fort Worden.

PORT TOWNSEND — Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording.

The concert will be in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

Tsukamoto, a guitarist and composer from Kyoto, Japan, began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13 and took up the guitar shortly after. He came to the United States in 2000 on a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

While living in Boston, he formed the world music group Interoceanico with Colombian singer Marta Gomez.

In addition to the three albums released by Interoceanico, Tsukamoto has released three solo albums.

Tsukamoto won second place in the 2018 International Finger Style Guitar Championship at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kan.