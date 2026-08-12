Pre-orders available for Crabfest dinners

PORT ANGELES — The Dungeness Crab Festival is accepting pre-orders for crab dinners for its 2026 festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 9-11 at Port Angeles City Pier.

A full crab dinner is available for $60. A half-crab dinner is available for $40. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsignup.io/ticketevent/crabfest26.

A full crab, cooked and chilled, is available for curbside pickup for $45.

The annual festival will feature live music, a vendor market, kids activities, a live search and rescue demonstration and tours of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.