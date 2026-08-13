AREA SPORTS: Chinook retention closed in Marine Area 6

Chinook retention closed in Marine Area 6

PORT ANGELES — Chinook retention has closed in Marine Area 6 (Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca) after state Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates indicate the allowable limit for legal-size encounters for the chinook portion of the summer season has been reaached.

Marine Area 6 remains open for hatchery coho fishing seven days per week scheduled through Sept. 24, and with non-selective coho fishing scheduled seven days per week from Sept. 25 through Oct. 15.

The rules are daily limit two, no minimum size. Anglers must release chum, sockeye, wild coho and chinook.

Fall ball tryouts

SEQUIM — Tryouts for the Dungeness Greywolves 9-12U travel ball baseball team will be held Saturday and again Aug. 22.

The tryouts will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sequim Little League Fields, 124 W. Silberhorn Road.

The fall ball team holds field practices in Sequim and batting/pitching/catching practice in Port Angeles.

The team plays one game a week with an eight-plus game schedule and competes with teams based in Kitsap, Gig Harbor and Bainbridge.

For more information, call 360-460-6469.

BMX League Season

PORT ANGELES — Lincoln Park BMX’s second BMX Racing League will begin Aug. 19 for boys and girls ages 3-17 and parents/siblings/guardians ages 18 and older.

This program is designed specifically for new riders and first-time racers — no experience necessary.

The league provides five Wednesday training sessions through Sept. 16 with check-in from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the league session running from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the track, 1798 W. Lauridsen Blvd.

An awards party will be held at the last league session Sept. 16, and participants will ride in a race day competition from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

The league provides small group instruction, and participants will receive a league jersey, a Mongoose BMX Racing League number plate, a swag bag courtesy of J & R Bicycles and a USA BMX membership.

The cost is $149 for youth, $109 for adults.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-BMXLeague2.

Baseline testing

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson Healthcare and the East Jefferson Rivals are teaming to provide free preseason concussion screenings for all Chimacum and Port Townsend high school student athletes.

Complimentary pre-concussion baseline testing will be available in the Dirksen Conference Room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and 31.

Students should select an available time and allot 15-20 minutes total for the appointment.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-BaselineTests26.

JeffCo prep physicals

PORT TOWNSEND — Comprehensive physical screenings ahead of the fall prep sports season are available at Jefferson County’s school-based health centers.

To be seen, students must complete the pre-participation sports physical evaluation form and the general consent for services form and HIPPA forms before their appointment.

Forms are available at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-JeffCoPhysicals or they can be picked up at school administration offices or at the Jefferson County Public Health main office.

To schedule an appointment, Call or text 360-390-8590 or call 360-385-9400.

Appointment dates and locations:

• Port Townsend SBHC located in the Gael Stuart Building: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Aug. 25 and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 27.

• Blue Heron Middle School: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Aug. 24 and 27.

• Chimacum SBHC located off the commons in the high school: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28.

• Quilcene SBHC located in the elementary school building: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Peninsula Daily News