SEQUIM HALL OF FAME: Ava Johnson, Hunter Tennell scholarship winners

SEQUIM — Recent Sequim High School graduates Ava Johnson and Hunter Tennell have some extra help in their pursuit of academic degrees, thanks to the Sequim Hall of Fame.

The organization recently awarded the 2026 Sequim graduates a scholarship each worth $2,500, with funds raised from the 2025 Sequim Hall of Fame event.

Johnson received the 2026 Aubrey and Carol Verstegen scholarship. A volleyball player for both high school and club teams, she was also involved in the Associated Student Body, Interact, Link Crew and Knowledge Club, as well as work-based learning. Johnson was named to the honor roll and was elected senior class president. She also volunteered for youth basketball teams, the Sequim Education Foundation and the Dungeness River Nature Center.

Johnson is considering a career in aerospace, chemical or food engineering and is considering attending the University of Washington, Washington State University or Pacific Lutheran University.

Tennell was awarded the 2026 John Knapman, Jr. Foundation scholarship. He played baseball, basketball and tennis at Sequim High School, played in the school band and participated in the school’s FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) program. He also earned a spot on the dean’s list at Peninsula College. Tennell volunteered with Sequim youth baseball and basketball teams, and worked as a deckhand on Alaska charters. He also played for Wilder Baseball Club teams that went to two Babe Ruth World Series.

Tennell is considering several career paths, including firefighting, engineering (fabricating metalwork) and guiding fishing expeditions. He plans to attend Skagit Valley College, Central Washington University or Montana State University.

Hall of Fame event

The third annual Sequim Hall of Fame inductees’ event is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Club Nova inside 7 Cedars Hotel.

The 2026 inductees include:

The 1970-71 Sequim High School football team and the 1983-84 volleyball team.

Doug Smith, class of 1939; Creighton Daniels, class of 1947; Louie Kardonsky, class of 1967; Alan Millet, class of 1969; Jeff Bills, class of 1971; Stephanie (Marcy) Dinius, class of 2007; Kincaid Nichols, class of 2008; Lea (Hopson) Bradley, class of 2011; and Gilbert Fellingham, Sequim coach 1977-1986.

The event’s social hour and silent auction will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m., followed by induction of the class of 2026.

Individual seating is available for $100. Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased in person at Full Moon Candle in the Sequim Village Center (check or cash only). To reserve a table for the Saturday event and for more information, contact Karin Cummins at 360-461-2882 or Kevin Kennedy at 253-254-2662.

The old Sequim High School hallway will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 to view class pictures and old yearbooks.

The inaugural 2024 Sequim Hall of Fame inducted eight individuals and one team, and in the process raised about $28,000 for Sequim High School athletics. Funds raised in 2024 were used to purchase new wrestling mats and a new sound system for the high school athletic field, as well as a new high jump and pole vault mats for the track team.

In 2025, the event inducted nine individuals and two teams. Sponsorships, an auction and contributions raised more than $50,000. Those funds helped Sequim High School purchase a sound system for the gymnasium and an LED portable scoreboard.