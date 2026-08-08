No changes after ballot counts updated

PORT ANGELES — Primary election results remained unchanged after ballot counts were updated on Thursday.

In Clallam County, the voter turnout was revised to 27 percent, with 16,377 ballots cast out of 59,842 registered voters. The next update was scheduled to be at 5 p.m. Friday.

In Jefferson County, the voter turnout was at 49 percent, with 14,178 ballots cast out of 28,995 registered voters. The next update is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 3 general election. The results are expected to be certified Aug. 18.

Updated vote counts in specific races include:

Federal

U.S. Representative, Congressional District 6

Emily Randall, Democrat, 61.03 percent (105,695 votes)

Teresa Fox, Republican, 24.29 percent (42.062)

Leon Lawson, Trump Republican, 8.96 percent (15,514)

Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent, 3.10 percent (5,362)

Macy Jones, no party preference, 2.57 percent (4,444)

Statewide

State Representative, Position 1, 24th Legislative District

Adam Bernbaum, Democrat, 63.77 percent (23,388)

Eric W. Pratt, Republican, 20.24 percent (7,422)

Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican, 9.74 percent (3,573)

Ted Bowen, Independent, 6.17 percent (2,264)

State Representative, Position 2, 24th Legislative District

Marcia Kelbon, no party preference, 35.30 percent (12,595)

Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat, 28.04 percent (10,004)

Patrick DePoe, Democrat, 24.65 percent (8,795)

Mark Hodgson, Democrat, 7.07 percent (2,522)

Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat, 4.47 percent (1,595)

Justice Position 1, state Supreme Court

Colleen Melody 52.61 percent (757,122)

Scott Edwards 29.53 percent (424,915)

Laura Christensen Colberg 17.62 percent (253,556)

Justice Position 3, state Supreme Court

David Stevens, 35.25 percent (505,296)

Jaime Michelle Hawk 33.25 percent (476,676)

Mike Diaz 31.19 percent (447,175)

Justice Position 5, state Supreme Court

Theo Angelis 35.55 percent (509,765)

Dave Larson 32.26 percent (462,505)

Sharonda Amamilo 21.28 percent (305,069)

Greg Miller 10.68 percent (153,168)

Justice Position 7, state Supreme Court

Debra L. Stephens 54.41 percent (774,596)

Todd A. Bloom 27.19 percent (387,180)

Karim A. Merchant 11.82 percent (168,283)

David R. Shelvey 6.32 percent (90,026)

Clallam County

County commissioner, District 3

Jake Seegers, Independent, 51.74 percent (1,994)

Mike French, Democrat, 48.05 percent (1,852)

Public Utility District commissioner, District 2

Rick Paschall 42.82 percent (1,827)

Randy Brackett 30.94 percent (1,320)

John W “Jack” Smith 9.77 percent (417)

Timothy Dalton 8.58 percent (366)

Missi Baker 7.66 percent (327)

Clallam County Fire District 2, Proposition 1

Yes 54.04 percent (1,050)

No 45.96 percent (893)

Precinct Committee Officer, Port Angeles 101, Democratic

Judith M. Morris 64.52 percent (100)

Bradley Nemo Callaway 35.48 percent (55)

Precinct Committee Officer, Blue Mountain 209, Democratic

Brenda S. Carpenter 79.17 percent (95)

Brian Pruiett 20.83 percent (25)

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Proposition 1

Approved 63.00 percent (8,552)

Rejected 37.00 percent (5,022)

Assessor

Chuck Garland, Democrat, 98.47 percent (9,905)

Auditor

Lauralee Kiesel, no party preference, 98.80 percent (9,540)

Clerk

Amanda Hamilton 98.65 percent (9,953)

County commissioner, District 3

Anji Scalf, Democrat, 37.47 percent (1,607)

Stephen T. Nieman, Republican, 30.68 percent (1,316)

Jean Ball, Democrat, 24.29 percent (1,042)

Christopher Hannon, Democrat, 7.44 percent (319)

Prosecuting Attorney

James Kennedy 98.36 percent (9,853)

Sheriff

Andy Pernsteiner 98.33 percent (10,184)

Treasurer

Stacie Prada 98.72 percent (10,113)

Quilcene Fire Rescue, Proposition 1

Approved 69.01 percent (550)

Rejected 30.99 percent (247)

Brinnon Fire Department, Proposition 1

Approved 64.43 percent (317)

Rejected 35.57 percent (175)

Brinnon Fire Department, Proposition 2

Approved 67.62 percent (330)

Rejected 32.38 percent (158)

Quilcene Cemetery District, Proposition 1

Approved 61.31 percent (450)

Rejected 38.69 percent (284)