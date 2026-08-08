EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to hear code enforcement update

A code enforcement program, wildfire preparedness activities and an update to a transportation improvement plan will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will hear a quarterly report regarding the code enforcement program from Bruce Emery and Diane Harvey during their weekly work session Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which wills tart at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A contract with Trane Technologies to upgrade controls at the Juvenile and Family Services facility.

• A contract with Peninsula Dispute Resolution Center for $15,600 to provide “We’re In This Together” seminars for Juvenile and Family Services.

• A contract with the state Administrative Office of the Courts for $115,943 to provide early intervention programs and services related to truancy, at risk youth and child-in-need services.

• A contract with the Administrative Office of the Courts for $59,126 to administer the Child Advocate Volunteer Guardian Ad Litem program.

• A contract with the state Office of Crime Victims Advocacy for a $50,232 Victim/Witness Domestic Violence-specific grant.

• A contract with the state Department of Commerce for a $757,577 Energy Efficiency Retrofit grant to replace the heat pump boiler which serves the county headquarters.

• A resolution authorizing the temporary closure of the intersection of Marine Drive and Cays Road from Aug. 24 through Sept. 18 to replace a damaged stormwater conveyance structure.

• A supplemental agreement with state Department of Transportation for $2,790,000 in federal funding to repaint the Quillayute Road bridge over the Sol Duc River.

• A notice that the county’s preliminary 2027 budget will be available at the commissioners’ office beginning Sept. 1.

• Discussion regarding proposed supplemental appropriations, budget revisions and budget reductions to be considered on Aug. 25.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 regarding a proposed update of the Clallam County Comprehensive Plan.

• A recap of the recent National Association of Counties’ annual conference from commissioner Mark Ozias.

• A call for bids for the Bullman Beach Water Association treatment system improvements. Bids must be received by 10 a.m. Sept. 8.

• A contract with the city of Port Angeles for a $10,430 Connecting Housing with Infrastructure Program grant.

• A renewed contract with the Washington Military Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $150,000 Operation Stonegarden grant.

• An agreement with Coordinated Care Corporation and Coordinated Care of Washington for Medicaid reimbursement for services provided to eligible persons incarcerated at the county jail.

• A call for a public hearing on Aug. 25 regarding the debatable budget emergency to transfer $18,756 in opioid settlement funds to pay for harm reduction staff.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81835767657?pwd=WkVWbHYxSk9kVzlZekhxNDVjdTV0Zz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 818 3576 7657 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop with Jeremy Williammee regarding the establishment of a repetitive use build program when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• An agreement with the North Olympic Development Council for $9,900 to facilitate meetings of the Lower Dosewallips flood project.

• An agreement with Natural Systems Design for $231,820 to complete the final design for the Dosewallips Rocky Brook project.

• An agreement with Cynthia Langston for $22,200 to provide school-based behavioral health counseling at Chimacum School District.

• A change order increasing the cost of the Oil City Road culvert replacement project from $38,250 to $48,248.

• A workshop with Finance Director Judy Shepherd to establish goals, objectives and budget preparation guidelines for the 2027 budget.

• Discussion and potential action regarding funding recommendations from the Behavioral Health Advisory Committee.

• An executive session with the county administrator, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney and the director of the department of community development regarding litigation or potential litigation.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

• The Jefferson County Water Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99232457357?pwd=iXphcx6blEFNPJ0EFdHoRIdoEfLMyW.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 992 3245 7357 and passcode 549016.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will conduct a retreat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Transit, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

The commission’s regular meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m Wednesday, has been canceled.

• The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will conduct a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at Jefferson County Public Works, 623 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88944948285.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 889 4494 8285 and passcode 934377.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The commissioners also will meet in regular session at 1 p.m.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID is 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a review of the 2026 budget to date from Sarah Canepa when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will consider an inter-agency agreement with the state Department of Natural Resources regarding wildfire preparedness activities when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will discuss state Department of Natural Resources funding for home ignition zone assessments when they meet 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/429349613.

For audio only, call 866-899-4679 and enter access code 429-349-613.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82990720204?pwd=0NYmwfpbhvwFO0HDqoV0xguhRH0xF1.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The previously scheduled workshop has been canceled.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed update to the transportation improvement plan when they meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The council will decide on 2027 municipal funding awards during a work session at 5 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://sequimwa-gov.zoom.us/j/83397723647.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 833 9772 3647.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The council also will hear an overview of the draft comprehensive plan update.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Angeles School Board

The Port Angeles School Board will consider adopting its operating budget when it meets at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Brinnon Fire

Jefferson County Fire District 4 commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

Attendees should note the new meeting time.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Jefferson County Library

The Jefferson County Library board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88461360461?pwd=SI2afXaRGWPFzAgojItItK3Nw4IzIH.1.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-18473.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.