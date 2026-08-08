Free music series continues next week

Free outdoor concerts will be conducted in Sequim, Port Angeles and Port Townsend next week.

Venues and the concert lineups include:

Sequim Music in the Park

Black Diamond Junction will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bandshell at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free concert is part of the 2026 Music in the Park summer concert series sponsored by the city of Sequim, KSQM 91.5 FM and the Sequim Arts Commission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic.

Future performers in the series include the Backwoods Hucksters on Aug. 18 and Sound Advice on Aug. 25.

For more information, visit www.visitsunnysequim.com/202/Concerts.

Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier

National Park Radio will perform at Concerts on the Pier from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The free concert is part of the Concerts on the Pier series hosted by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

Attendees are encouraged to being a chair or blanket as seating is limited. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol may only be purchased at the beer and wine garden.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St.

Future performers in the series include Petty Fever on Aug. 19 and Black Diamond Junction on Aug. 26.

For more information, visit www.onthepier.org.

Port Townsend Concerts on the Dock

Marmalade will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pope Marine Park, 612 Water St., Port Townsend.

The free concert is part of the Concerts on the Dock series hosted by the Port Townsend Main Street Program.

Future concerts in the series include POSER on Aug. 20 and Kevin Mason and The PT All Stars on Aug. 27.

The concert schedule may be subject to change. Concerts will be canceled due to rain.

Parking and a free shuttle service will be available at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/concerts-on-the-dock.