Palindrome to host all-acoustic set on Sunday

PORT TOWNSEND — Bonnie Paine will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Advance tickets are $25 per person at www.abbey presents.org or $30 at the door.

Paine will present an all-acoustic set, including songs from her new album, “Unseen.”

Paine, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, is a member of the Colorado-based folk music band Elephant Revival. Her music blends Americana, Celtic and traditional folk influences.

Singer-songwriter Laura Newman of Abracadabra Trip will open the show.