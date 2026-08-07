Children’s Theatre production kicks off weekend events

Stage productions, music performances and a car show highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• “The Enchanted Bookshop” will open this weekend with shows at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for students, at www.pacommunity players.org.

The production is staged by the Port Angeles Community Players’ Children’s Theatre, which provides children ages 4-18 the opportunity to participate in all aspects of live theater.

The play explores after-hours magic in A Likely Story, a seemingly normal bookshop.

Literary characters Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer secretly inhabit the shop but may not leave the building or be seen by human eyes. The play also includes appearances from the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, the Wicked Witch of the West and Dr. Dolittle.

• Pigs on the Wing will present “Animals” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $26 to $51 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The Portland, Ore.-based Pink Floyd tribute band is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The first set will consist of a full performance of the 1977 album “Animals” followed by a second set showcasing the best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.

The second set will include many hits but also a number of deep cuts.

The Waters era, from 1968-1985, spans 10 albums, including “A Saucerful of Secrets” from 1968, “Ummagumma” from 1969, “Atom Heart Mother” from 1970, “Meddle” from 1971, “Obscured by Clouds” from 1972, “The Dark Side of the Moon” from 1973, “Wish You Were Here” from 1975, “Animals” from 1977, “The Wall” from 1979 and “The Final Cut” from 1983.

Pigs on the Wing is composed of Matt Sulikowski, saxophone; Matt Jones, keyboards and vocals; Bryan Fairfield, drums; Jason Baker, guitar and vocals; Dave Lindenbaum, guitar and vocals; Holly Brooks, vocals; and Eric Welder, bass and vocals.

• The inaugural Eighth Street Festival is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The one-day event will be co-located at a variety of venues along the Eighth Street business corridor, including Funky Grooves, the Moose Lodge, the Yarn Emporium, TLC Pet Pros, Eighth Street Chicken Co., Doc Neely’s, Firehouse Burgers, Graysons, Sergio’s Hacienda, McPhee’s Grocery, Sea to Summit Charcuterie, Spudabakers and Mix It Shack.

The festival will include dog washes, scavenger hunts, sales, menu specials, records, coffees, yard sales, screen printing, sweets, sidewalk chalk and arts and crafts.

For more information, email info@pineandeight.com.

• “Wind in the Willows,” a Saltfire Theatre production, will open this weekend at 4:30 p.m. today and Saturday and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children ages 5-18, at www.saltfire.org.

The comedy is based on the 1908 novel by Kenneth Grahame and is directed by Kerry Christianson.

• Bonnie Paine will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Advance tickets are $25 per person at www.abbey presents.org or $30 at the door.

Paine will present an all-acoustic set, including songs from her new album, “Unseen.”

Paine, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, is a member of the Colorado-based folk music band Elephant Revival. Her music blends Americana, Celtic and traditional folk influences.

Singer-songwriter Laura Newman of Abracadabra Trip will open the show.

• “Titanic: The Musical” will finish its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The musical will be performed in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $16 to $24 per person at www.ghostlightwa.org.

“Titanic” is based on the story of RMS Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912. The musical is not related to the 1997 film of the same name.

It won Tony Awards in 1997 for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design and Best Orchestrations.

• The Port Angeles Arts Council will host the Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from nine art walk venues will be entered into a raffle for tickets for either a $50 gift card to Kindred Collective or a 15-inch copper salmon made by Eric Molina.

An Art Walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

During Art Walk, Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., will host an exhibit by Sophie Koltchak Pritchard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pritchard, a multidisciplinary artist, tells stories inspired by the wilderness through painting, printmaking and handmade books. Her work, which explores humanity’s relationship to natural, built and imagined environments, is currently focused on the Pacific Northwest.

Born in Paris and raised in New York before she moved to the West Coast in the late 1980s, Pritchard studied painting, ceramics and environmental science in college, although she eventually earned a teaching degree.

Pritchard’s exhibit will be on display at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays during August.

• Mark Stuart, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 per person at the door. For advance tickets at $10 per person, call Suzanne Wells-Moreillon at 816-582-4774 or email morewells11@gmail.com.

In addition to performing Americana as a solo act, Stuart tours in a duo act with his wife Stacey Earle and performs gigs and session work in Nashville with artists such as Freddy Fender, Steve Earle, Joan Baez and Steve Forbert.

• More than 100 museums statewide will waive admission fees Saturday in observance of the Washington Museum Association’s Museum Day.

The event is part of Washington’s commemoration of the semiquincentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Learning about our history, sharing our stories and preserving our history for future generations is a key component of our approach to the semiquincentennial,” Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said. “Here in Washington, we are doing that by connecting with local communities, local histories and local voices.”

Museums which will offer free admission Saturday include the North Olympic History Center in Port Angeles, the Jefferson County Historical Society’s Museum of Art + History in Port Townsend, the Commanding Officer’s Quarters at Fort Worden, the Carnegie Museum in Port Angeles, the Quilcene Historical Museum in the Worthington House, 151 W. Columbia St., Quilcene, and the Fort Flagler Museum.

The North Olympic History Center, 933 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles, will offer free guided tours, special exhibits, public programs and activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Museum of Art + History, 540 Water St., Port Townsend, is exhibiting “Moments That Made Us,” a traveling panel exhibit sponsored by Washington State Parks.

The Elwha Klallam Museum at the Carnegie, 205 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles, hosts an exhibit of artifacts from the ancient tribal village of č̕ixʷícən as well as an exhibit about the removal of the Elwha River dams.

For more information, visit www.washington museumassociation.org/museum-day/participating- museums.

• The ninth Sequim Prairie Nights Show and Shine will start parking vehicles at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Washington Street in Sequim.

Washington Street will be closed to traffic between Sequim and Third avenues until 3 p.m.

The show will include several raffle drawings throughout the day for donated items.

Proceeds will benefit the Sequim High School scholarship fund.

This year’s show will be open to street rods, hot rods, classics, muscle cars, trucks and vintage motorcycles.

Attendees are asked to bring unopened jars of peanut butter for the Price Ford peanut butter drive.

For more information, visit www.sequimprairie nights.com.

• The 2026 Unity of Effort celebration will return to Sequim from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Security Services Northwest, 250 Center Park Way, Sequim.

Security Services Northwest has hosted the free community celebration to honor and recognize military, first responders, law enforcement and security personnel for more than 20 years.

Visitors will have opportunities to tour helicopters and emergency vehicles, meet the professionals who operate them, watch working K-9 teams in action and explore military and first-responder equipment.

The family-friendly celebration will include kids activities, bounce houses and face painting.

The Rally to Unity, with motorcycle riders from across the state, will arrive about 10 a.m. Aircraft will begin landing at 10 a.m. as well.

In addition to aerial displays, vendor and community group booths will be on site.

The event also will feature two K-9 demonstrations, a K-9 detection demonstration by officers from the state Department of Corrections at 1:30 p.m. and a multi-agency police K-9 demonstration at 2 p.m. that will include teams from the Port Angeles Police Department, the Sequim Police Department, the Bremerton Police Department and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the presence of K9 officers, attendees are asked to leave pets at home.

Scheduled food vendors include 7 Cedars, Egg Roll Hut, Fogtown Coffee Bar, Kendra’s Koncessions, Northwest Cold Treats, OG Coffee, Paradise Cafe, Sequim Valley Lions Hot Dog Wagon, Southern Nibble and SowBoys Bar.B.Q.

Live music will include the 56th Army Band Quartet at 11 a.m., the National Anthem performed by Pearle Peterson at 12:01 p.m., Chelsea Rose at 12:05 p.m., the Buck Ellard Band at 1 p.m., the Scooter Brown Band at 3 p.m., IronHorse at 4:30 p.m., Hammer Head at 6 p.m. and Lita Ford at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.unityofeffort.org.

• Sol Azul will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• Rewind will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Friends’ storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

Proceeds will benefit programs at the Sequim Branch Library.

• Blue Mountain Yoga and Wellness Collective will host Wellness Fest 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at its studio, 803 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

Participants in the free celebration of health, movement, healing and connection can explore a variety of complimentary classes, demonstrations, healing experiences, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Activities include yoga classes, meditation, movement, sound healing, Reiki, wellness workshops and holistic demonstrations all led by experienced instructors and practitioners.

Outdoor wellness vendors and practitioners will offer holistic services, handmade products, natural health resources and educational information.

The festival also will feature live music, coffee, tea, community gathering spaces and raffles.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain yoga.com.

• The Clallam County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Perennial Vegetable and Fruit Plants” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth Street Community Garden, 328 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

The presentation is part of the Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic, which will conclude its season on Sept. 12.

The master gardeners will offer tours, answer plant clinic questions and give timely gardening advice for vegetable gardeners during the clinic.

For more information, call the Washington State University Extension at 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.

• Jefferson County Master Gardeners will conduct a free “Ask a Master Gardener” plant clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Master gardeners will be available to answer questions on selecting the right plants for the environment, composting, insect infestations and unknown pathogens damaging plants.

Attendees may bring a sample of an afflicted plant or bring plant or insect specimens for identification.

Samples of plant problems should include both the healthy and affected tissue; the cut end of the stem should be wrapped with a moist paper towel, and the cut plants should be kept in a cool and dark location to prevent wilting.

For plant identification, include photos or samples of the leaves, branches and stems of the plant, a portion of the fruiting or flowering structure and a representative portion of the stem or bark.

Identification is more likely when more structures of the plant can be examined.

For insect identification, bring an intact specimen in a small container soon after capture; keep it stored in a cool, dark place.

For more information, email Bridget Gregg at bridget.gregg@wsu.edu.