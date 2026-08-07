No changes after ballot counts updated

PORT ANGELES — Primary election results remained the same after ballot counts were updated on Wednesday.

In Clallam County, the voter turnout was revised to 23 percent, with 13,751 ballots cast out of 59,842 registered voters. The next update was scheduled to be at 5 p.m. Thursday.

In Jefferson County, the voter turnout was at 31 percent, with 8,890 ballots cast out of 28,995 registered voters. The next update was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 3 general election. The results are expected to be certified Aug. 18.

Updated vote counts in specific races include:

Federal

U.S. Representative, Congressional District 6

Emily Randall, Democrat, 60.71 percent (86,774 votes)

Teresa Fox, Republican, 24.74 percent (35,369)

Leon Lawson, Trump Republican, 9.09 percent (13,000)

Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent, 3.05 percent (4,359)

Macy Jones, no party preference, 2.35 percent (3,353)

Statewide

State Representative, Position 1, 24th Legislative District

Adam Bernbaum, Democrat, 62.64 percent (17,595)

Eric W. Pratt, Republican, 20.93 percent (5,878)

Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican, 10.05 percent (2,823)

Ted Bowen, Independent, 6.32 percent (1,774)

State Representative, Position 2, 24th Legislative District

Marcia Kelbon, no party preference, 36.17 percent (9,883)

Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat, 29.01 percent (7.927)

Patrick DePoe, Democrat, 22.37 percent (6,113)

Mark Hodgson, Democrat, 7.43 percent (2,031)

Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat, 4.53 percent (1,239)

Justice Position 1, state Supreme Court

Colleen Melody 51.76 percent (611,512)

Scott Edwards 30.08 percent (355,291)

Laura Christensen Colberg 17.90 percent (211,508)

Justice Position 3, state Supreme Court

David Stevens, 35.74 percent (420,488)

Jaime Michelle Hawk 33.01 percent (388,416)

Mike Diaz 30.93 percent (363,982)

Justice Position 5, state Supreme Court

Theo Angelis 34.80 percent (409,545)

Dave Larson 32.63 percent (384,068)

Sharonda Amamilo 21.17 percent (249,141)

Greg Miller 11.17 percent (131,465)

Justice Position 7, state Supreme Court

Debra L. Stephens 54.40 percent (636,052)

Todd A. Bloom 27.50 percent (321,564)

Karim A. Merchant 11.35 percent (132,713)

David R. Shelvey 6.48 percent (75,753)

Clallam County

County commissioner, District 3

Jake Seegers, Independent, 51.59 percent (1,623)

Mike French, Democrat, 48.19 percent (1,516)

Public Utility District commissioner, District 2

Rick Paschall 42.44 percent (1,512)

Randy Brackett 30.45 percent (1,085)

John W “Jack” Smith 10.27 percent (366)

Timothy Dalton 8.56 percent (305)

Missi Baker 8.00 percent (285)

Clallam County Fire District 2, Proposition 1

Yes 54.93 percent (824)

No 45.07 percent (676)

Precinct Committee Officer, Port Angeles 101, Democratic

Judith M. Morris 65.25 percent (77)

Bradley Nemo Callaway 34.75 percent (41)

Precinct Committee Officer, Blue Mountain 209, Democratic

Brenda S. Carpenter 78.13 percent (75)

Brian Pruiett 21.88 percent (21)

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Proposition 1

Approved 62.05 percent (5,274)

Rejected 37.95 percent (3,225)

Assessor

Chuck Garland, Democrat, 99.89 percent (6,387)

Auditor

Lauralee Kiesel, no party preference, 99.81 percent (6,150)

Clerk

Amanda Hamilton 99.91 percent (6,413)

County commissioner, District 3

Anji Scalf, Democrat, 37.85 percent (1,114)

Stephen T. Nieman, Republican, 30.11 percent (886)

Jean Ball, Democrat, 24.43 percent (719)

Christopher Hannon, Democrat, 7.58 percent (223)

Prosecuting Attorney

James Kennedy 99.91 percent (6,371)

Sheriff

Andy Pernsteiner 99.89 percent (6,579)

Treasurer

Stacie Prada 99.91 percent (6,517)

Quilcene Fire Rescue, Proposition 1

Approved 71.46 percent (333)

Rejected 28.54 percent (133)

Brinnon Fire Department, Proposition 1

Approved 62.69 percent (205)

Rejected 37.31 percent (122)

Brinnon Fire Department, Proposition 2

Approved 65.85 percent (216)

Rejected 34.15 percent (112)

Quilcene Cemetery District, Proposition 1

Approved 62.00 percent (266)

Rejected 38.00 percent (163)