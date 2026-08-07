Learn how the City’s housing programs could support your project

HOUSING AFFORDABILITY IS one of the most significant challenges facing our community.

Over the past several years, the City of Port Angeles has worked to address this challenge by developing policies and programs that reduce barriers and open the door to more affordable and infill housing opportunities.

Through this work, Port Angeles has set new trends in municipal code and housing initiatives that serve as examples for jurisdictions across Washington state and beyond.

Our goal is to provide a toolbox of resources that make it easier for residents, builders and developers to move housing projects forward.

If you or someone you know is planning a housing project, here are three city programs that may be able to help.

Over-the-counter permit program

Over the past year, we have redesigned the way we process many residential permits applications to make the experience faster and more predictable.

Previously, residents applying for simple permits, such as mechanical or plumbing work, could expect to wait about a week before receiving approval. Today, through the over-the-counter permit program, many applications can be submitted and approved on the same day.

Since launching the program in early 2025, permit volume has increased by approximately 25 percent compared to the same period last year. At the direction of the City Council, we have also recently expanded the program to include 10 additional permit types.

Building permit fee waiver program

In addition to more streamlined permitting, the city is encouraging new development by reducing permit costs. Launched in 2024, the fee waiver program supports infill and affordable housing development by waiving fees for 26 different permits across 16 types of housing.

A few examples of eligible projects include apartment complexes, duplexes, multifamily housing, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and single-family homes constructed through low-income homeownership programs.

To date, our team has processed 76 applications supporting the creation of about 292 new housing units. These applicants have saved a combined total of $821,120 in waived permit fees.

Expanding the permit-ready plans program

The permit-ready plans program was established in 2023 and offers a library of pre-approved building plans to anyone building a home in our city.

These plans are available at no cost and have been reviewed by our permitting team to ensure compliance with local building code and zoning requirements. Projects using these plans also qualify for additional savings through the city’s fee waiver program.

Multiple designs and configurations, including single family, multifamily and ADUs, are available to provide flexibility for a variety of site developments.

You may recognize some of the designs as you travel throughout our community. Since the program launched, approximately 20 plans have been distributed, with four units now fully built.

Moving forward, we are inviting developers, designers and builders to help expand this program by contributing plans to our library. By sharing your residential plans, you can help create more housing options and make home building more affordable for our community.

These are just three of the programs and tools we offer to support housing development.

Other programs include multifamily tax exemptions, infrastructure grants, and sales and use tax grants for affordable housing projects. Each of these is designed to overcome barriers and make it easier to move housing projects forward.

There is still a lot of work ahead to address housing affordability, and we will continue to improve existing programs, explore new opportunities, and partner with builders and others in the community to support housing needs.

I want to thank the builders and developers who are investing in our community to create more housing opportunities.

Whether you’re planning a renovation, rehabilitation or a new housing development, our team is here to help. Please reach out to the Department of Community & Economic Development at 360-417-4750 or ced@cityofpa.us, or stop by the front counter located on the first floor of City Hall.

You can also learn more about the city’s housing programs by visiting cityofpa.us/housing.

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Nathan West is the city manager for Port Angeles. He can be reached at nwest@cityofpa.us.