The courage to say yes

ONE OF MY favorite parts of working at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center is watching what happens when people simply decide to say “yes.”

Yes, to getting out of the house. Yes, to trying something new. Yes, to meeting someone they don’t know.

Sometimes that one small decision changes everything.

Last month, a group of us boarded the senior center bus and headed to Seattle to watch the Mariners take on the Cincinnati Reds.

It was one of those classic July days where the sunshine refused to let up, so we took it easy, stayed hydrated and laughed our way through the adventure.

As fun as the baseball game was, my favorite part of the day happened during a conversation.

One of our members shared that, for the past year, she has intentionally been working to come out of isolation.

Like so many people, the pandemic quietly changed her routine. Staying home became comfortable.

Days passed without much reason to leave the house.

She admitted that putting herself out there felt difficult, and honestly, staying home just seemed easier.

Until it wasn’t. After conversations with her children and her doctor, she realized the isolation was taking a toll on her mental health.

So, she made a choice. She signed up for a Senior Center trip. Then another, and another.

Little by little, she started meeting new people.

She found herself laughing again, looking forward to outings and experiencing places she probably wouldn’t have visited on her own.

Listening to her, I couldn’t help but think about how many people are living that same story.

Loneliness doesn’t always look lonely.

Sometimes it looks like another evening scrolling on your phone.

Another weekend spent inside.

Another invitation declined because it feels easier to stay home.

I know people of every age who have slowly retreated into their devices and stopped looking for more in their lives.

It breaks my heart, especially when we live in one of the most beautiful places in the country, nestled between the mountains and the sea.

Since working at the center, I’ve also had friends share concerns about their parents.

They worry because Mom or Dad rarely leaves the house, and their only source of connection has become family.

That’s a heavy responsibility for a child or sibling to carry.

I often encourage them to invite their parents to the Senior Center.

Sometimes they tell me that it would be impossible and that they just wouldn’t go, even if they took them.

I totally understand. Leaving home means stepping into uncertainty.

There are people you don’t know, routines that change and plenty of reasons to stay where it’s comfortable.

What I’ve also learned is that growth rarely happens inside our comfort zones and adventure usually begins just outside the front door.

Maybe your next adventure isn’t a trip to Seattle.

Maybe it’s wandering through the Port Angeles Farmers Market and picking up fresh local produce.

Maybe it’s exploring a beach at low tide, walking a stretch of the Olympic Discovery Trail along the waterfront, or visiting the North Olympic History Center during Museum Day 2026 on Saturday.

As part of this statewide celebration, the History Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free guided tours, special exhibits, public programs and activities that celebrate our region’s rich history.

How cool is that?

We’d also love to invite you to two wonderful community conversations happening at the Senior Center this month.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, join us for Coffee Chat with Police Chief Brian Smith, an informal opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee, hear updates from the Port Angeles Police Department, ask questions and connect with neighbors.

Then at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, we’re welcoming North Olympic Community Media (NOCM) to share how their new 24/7 Community Information Board on YouTube and Astound Channel 21 is helping keep our community informed about local news, events and resources.

Both presentations are free and open to the community, and they’re another great reason to step outside your routine and connect.

I think Port Angeles is a wonderfully senior-friendly community because there are so many opportunities to stay engaged if we’re willing to take that first step.

Organizations throughout our community work every day to create places where people feel welcomed, valued and connected.

The thing is, none of these great organizations can open your front door for you, only you can do that.

This month, I’d like to offer you a simple challenge. If you’ve been thinking about trying something new or checking out a new place, stop thinking, start doing.

Sometimes all it takes is the courage to say yes.

Your next adventure may be closer than you think, and you don’t have to experience it alone.

We’ll save you a seat and hope to see you soon!

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Carmen Geyer is the Senior and Community Center manager, city of Port Angeles.