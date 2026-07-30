The heart of our sheriff’s office: Honoring the volunteers who serve our community

WHEN PEOPLE THINK about a sheriff’s office, they often picture deputies responding to emergencies, investigating crimes or patrolling our neighborhoods. While those dedicated professionals are essential to public safety, there is another group whose contributions are equally valuable and deserving of recognition — our volunteers.

Every day, volunteers give their time, talents and compassion to support the mission of law enforcement agencies. They are not motivated by a paycheck or public recognition. Instead, they serve because they care deeply about their community and want to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Our volunteers come from all walks of life. Some are retired professionals looking for a meaningful way to stay involved. Others are students exploring careers in public service, or community members who simply want to give back. Each person brings unique skills and experiences that strengthen our organization and enhance the services we provide.

Volunteers assist in many ways. They welcome visitors, answer phones, help with administrative projects, organize community events, support crime prevention programs and assist with special initiatives throughout the year. Their willingness to take on these responsibilities allows our sworn deputies and professional staff to focus on critical law enforcement duties while ensuring our office continues to provide excellent service to the public.

Just as important as the work they perform is the spirit they bring. Volunteers are often among the first people residents meet when they visit the sheriff’s office. Their friendly smiles, patience and willingness to help create a positive experience during what can sometimes be a stressful situation. They remind us that public service is built on kindness, respect and genuine care for others.

Volunteer service also strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community. When citizens work alongside sheriff’s office personnel, they gain a greater understanding of the challenges and responsibilities involved in protecting public safety. Likewise, our employees benefit from the perspectives, ideas and experiences that volunteers bring. These partnerships help build trust and reinforce the idea that creating a safe community is a shared responsibility.

Behind every successful community event, educational presentation, safety fair or crime prevention program, there are often volunteers working quietly in the background. They help with planning, setup, logistics and countless other tasks that make these events possible. Their dedication allows us to reach more people, provide more services and better fulfill our mission.

Volunteerism is one of the finest examples of community engagement. It reflects a commitment to helping neighbors, strengthening communities and making a lasting impact without expecting anything in return. In today’s busy world, giving one’s time is among the most generous gifts a person can offer.

To every volunteer who has served with our sheriff’s office, past and present, I extend my sincere gratitude. Your commitment, professionalism and generosity make a meaningful difference every single day. You represent the very best of our community, and your contributions do not go unnoticed.

If you have ever considered volunteering, I encourage you to explore the opportunities available through our sheriff’s office. Whether you have a few hours each month or several days each week, your time and talents can help improve the quality of life in our community. Every contribution matters, and every volunteer becomes part of a team dedicated to service.

Public safety is more than the responsibility of those who wear a badge. It is a partnership built on trust, compassion and a shared commitment to one another. Our volunteers embody that partnership every day, and for that, we are profoundly grateful. They may not always be in the spotlight, but they are truly among the heart of our sheriff’s office, helping us fulfill our promise to serve and protect the community we all call home.

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Andy Pernsteiner is the Jefferson County Sheriff.