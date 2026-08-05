Make safety part of the menu

SUMMERS IN PORT Angeles naturally invite us outdoors.

Whether you’re grilling fresh salmon after a day on the water, cooking burgers or hot dogs after a Little League game, or gathering with neighbors on the back deck, outdoor cooking is one of the simple pleasures that makes this season special.

As grilling season gets underway, a few simple safety habits can help ensure the only thing on the menu is good food, good company and lasting memories.

The good news is that most grilling-related fires are preventable.

One of the most important things you can do is give your grill plenty of space.

Keep it at least 10 feet away from your home, deck railings, overhanging branches or anything else that can ignite and burn.

With the warmer, drier conditions we experience on the Olympic Peninsula during the summer months, it is also important to keep grills away from dry grass and landscaping.

While the food is cooking, stay with the grill.

It only takes a moment for a grease flare-up or an overturned grill to ignite nearby combustible materials.

If you need to step away, even briefly, ask someone else to watch the grill until you return.

Children and pets are naturally curious, especially when food is being prepared.

Creating a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the grill helps prevent accidental burns and allows the grill master to focus on the food.

Before your next barbecue, spend a few minutes cleaning the grill and grease tray.

Grease buildup is one of the leading causes of grill fires.

Cleaning the grill regularly helps reduce flare-ups and prevents flames from spreading beyond the cooking surface.

Check propane hoses and connections before using your grill each season.

Using a soap-and-water solution applied with a spray bottle can help you detect propane leaks before you light the grill.

Remember to open the lid first, then turn on the burners.

It is also a good idea to keep a small ABC-rated fire extinguisher readily accessible whenever you’re grilling.

Store it close enough to reach quickly, but not so close that you would have to reach through flames to get it.

If a fire occurs, turn off the gas supply if it can be done safely and close the grill lid to reduce the oxygen feeding the fire.

If the fire extends beyond the grill or you cannot control it immediately, move to a safe location and call 911.

From all of us at the Port Angeles Fire Department, thank you for making safety part of your summer grilling menu.

We wish you a wonderful summer filled with family, friends, great food and memories that last long after the grill has cooled.

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Derrell Sharp is the chief of the Port Angeles Fire Department.