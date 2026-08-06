Randall, Fox in contest for Congressional seat

PORT ANGELES — Incumbent Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard, and Teresa Fox, R-Bremerton, will advance to November’s general election for Washington’s 6th Congressional District seat.

Randall was leading with 60.38 percent (77,138 votes) while Fox had 25.05 percent (32,006 votes).

Also receiving votes were Republican Leon Lawson with 9.23 percent (11,787 votes), Independent Brian P. O’Gorman with 3.06 percent (3,904 votes) and Macy Jones, who does not have a party preference, with 2.23 percent (2,850 votes).

Randall said Tuesday’s primary shows people approve of her work in the district.

“Winning almost 60 percent of the vote total tells me that our neighbors see me working hard for them and my team have been delivering results — from bringing investments home to the district, to managing casework and challenges people have with federal agencies,” she said.

“They feel like we’ve been accessible through all our town halls and see me fighting in D.C., and I’m going to keep it up.”

Fox said Randall has not been responsive to her constituents, particularly in the areas of public safety and fiscal responsibility.

“She is not representing a majority of the voters,” Fox said. “She is representing narrow special interests and not talking with people.”

Fox said Randall’s proposed legislation to transfer some federal lands on the Olympic Peninsula to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe is an example of her being out of touch with voters.

She called it, “the Dungeness land grab.”

Randall pointed to her record on how she differs from Fox.

“I’ve been elected many times and passed policy and brought money home to the district and done work for our constituents, and she’s yet to have the opportunity to do that,” Randall said.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the voters to decide what kind of leader they want.”

Randall spoke to the challenge of working from where her party now sits in Congress.

“Being in the minority as fascism creeps through our country is really, really challenging,” she said.

Fox said she anticipates closing the gap between herself and Randall after the next round of vote counting.

“We’re very excited to move on to the general election,” she said.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsula dailynews.com.