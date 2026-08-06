Scalf, Nieman advance for Jefferson position

PORT TOWNSEND — The race for the District 3 seat on the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners has been narrowed from four candidates to two.

Democrat Anji Scalf was leading with 37.85 percent of the vote (1,114 votes) while Republican Stephen T. Nieman had 30.11 percent (886) after Tuesday’s primary election. Other candidates include Jean Ball (24.43 percent, 719 votes) and Christopher Hannon (7.58 percent, 223 votes).

“I’m feeling really good because my team worked hard and they did a lot,” Scalf said on Wednesday. “It feels good to have that manifest.”

Nieman found the results encouraging and said he was grateful.

“With only a portion of the votes counted, I’m currently in second place and in a strong position to advance to the general election,” he said.

“The support we’ve received so far from District 3 voters is meaningful, and it tells me people are looking for practical solutions that create local jobs, strengthen our rural economy and take care of what makes Jefferson County special.”

As she moves on to the general election, Scalf said she will remain “laser focused” on financial planning for the county.

“I think it’s really important that we have a road map for the challenges that we have ahead,” she said.

Nieman’s top priority is to build a stronger forest economy in Jefferson County. He also plans to keep focusing on creating more opportunities for working families, making it safer and easier for seniors and rural residents to get around, supporting small-scale specialty agriculture and strengthening the Port of Port Townsend’s work in maritime trade and marine trades.

The campaign has gone really well so far, Scalf said.

“I work full-time and have had a pretty challenging few months here, and my volunteer crew has really stepped up to help me out, and that’s just been incredible,” she said.

Nieman said he’s committed to serving as a good steward for the community and its economy.

“I look forward to a constructive campaign and to talking with more voters about how we can move Jefferson County forward together,” he said.

Scalf said she’s looking forward to the rest of the campaign.

“I’m just glad to see what my district thinks, and I’m looking forward to the next round,” she said.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.