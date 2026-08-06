Hopefuls emerge for state positions

Kaylee Kuehn, left, reacts on Tuesday at the Clallam County Courthouse as she finished in the top two for Position 2 in the 24th Legislative District state representative race. Supporter and former candidate Eric Pickens looks on. (Andrew May)

PORT ANGELES — Democratic incumbent Adam Bernbaum is leading the race for a 24th Legislative District seat over Republican Eric Pratt, and Marcia Kelbon, an Independent from Quilcene, is leading the contest for the district’s other seat over Sequim Democrat Kaylee Kuehn.

Bernbaum and Pratt appear to be headed for a general election matchup for Position 1, and Kelbon will face Kuehn in November for Position 2.

State representatives serve two-year terms.

Bernbaum led in Tuesday night’s initial returns with 62.64 percent (17,595 votes) over Pratt, who had 20.93 percent (5,878 votes).

Kelbon was the top vote-getter with 36.17 percent (9,883 votes) while Kuehn’s 29.01 percent (7,927 votes) was the most among the three other Democrats in the race. Patrick DePoe, D-Neah Bay, had 22.37 percent (6,113 votes), Mark Hodgson, D-Port Angeles, had 7.43 percent (2,031 votes), and Bradley Callaway, D-Port Angeles, had 4.53 percent (1,239 votes).

Kelbon and Kuehn will compete for the seat that will be vacated by retiring eight-term state Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend.

Rounding out the field for the Position 1 seat were Republican Aiden I.R. Hamilton, who had 10.05 percent (2,823 votes), and Independent Ted Bowen, who had 6.32 percent (1,774 votes).

Bernbaum, who is seeking a second term, said his approach won’t change much as he heads into November. He plans to knock on doors and listen to constituents.

Voters are concerned about affordability, he said, but the dominant theme he hears is desire for a different style of governing.

Specifically, he said, they are frustrated with political posturing; they want officials who solve problems and show measurable progress.

“People are tired of radicalism,” he said.

Bernbaum pointed to experience as what set him apart from Pratt, along with a willingness to stay attuned to the needs of a large, varied district — finding policies and budget decisions that work “as well in Port Townsend as they do in Ocean Shores.”

“I think that takes a disposition to listen and to check in with the community,” he said.

Pratt said clearing a crowded primary — which included a second Republican — gives his campaign a chance to sharpen its message over the next 90 days.

He said he approached the position as a community member and involved citizen who experiences legislation as an “end user” by seeing first-hand the consequences of legislative actions.

“My connection is with my neighbors and my family and the business owners that I work with locally,” he said, adding it’s a perspective that sets him apart from those in Olympia.

He said his priorities are to lower costs and reduce taxation.

Pratt said he’s concerned state policies are holding back the greater Olympic Peninsula, and he wants representation focused on the future — affordability, jobs and young families able to stay in the district rather than move away.

He said the budget has grown “a little reckless because things are being done business as usual down there,” pointing to higher gas and energy costs and increasing pressure on businesses large and small as the result.

Kelbon said economic and business development are her top priorities, “if we’re going to be successful in bringing back a place where young people can actually thrive, build lives and help support our hospitals and our retirees.”

What she’d offer on that front is one of the clearest differences between her and Kuehn, she said.

“I have a deep depth of business experience, as well as life experience,” she said. “And I’m running against a very nice young woman who hasn’t had to deal with a lot of life yet, including anything to do with business.”

Kelbon said one of her main tasks now is to reach out to voters whose preferred candidates didn’t advance to let them know she is a good option.

Kuehn pointed to Kelbon’s party history as the sharpest difference between the two. She said Kelbon was a Republican before the election, noting that she joined the party in 2016 after years as a Democrat.

“To me, that’s the time when Trump was rising,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn said she values working across the aisle, but she drew a line.

“I think that the Trump movement and his administration has been horrendous for working people,” she said.

Kelbon said she has been transparent about her political affiliations and her reasons for becoming an Independent.

“I look for practical, reasonable solutions to the challenges we have, not party dogma,” she said. “I have at times taken stances that some Republicans don’t like, and I’ve taken some I’m sure that some Democrats don’t like. But I’m not tied to parroting a party line or position.”

Kuehn said she would bring a rural, pragmatic Democratic voice to Olympia.

“We have a lot of people in the Legislature who have maybe some more extreme or ideological perspectives,” Kuehn said. “I’m very focused on working folks as well as working with people within the business community and finding good, positive solutions.”

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.