Parks and recreation levy passing for Jefferson County facilities

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County voters are passing Proposition 1 following initial primary election returns Tuesday night, a measure that would provide dedicated funding for county-owned park facilities, recreation programs and community center facilities.

The six-year levy, which will begin at $0.21 per $1,000 of assessed property value, was passing with 62.05 percent of the vote (5,274 votes) to 37.95 percent (3,225 votes).

For a property with an assessed value of $500,000, the maximum annual rate would be about $100 for the first year.

The voter turnout in Jefferson County was at 31 percent Tuesday night, with 8,890 ballots cast out of 28,995 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State. The next ballot count was expected to be by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson County Administrator Josh Peters said approval will have “reverberating impacts in our community in multiple ways.”

Jefferson County has continued to see pressures on its budget from federal, state and local levels, according to the resolution that established the levy. Ten years ago, the levy rate was $1.64 per $1,000, and it has fallen to $0.92 per $1,000 in 2026, the resolution said.

The county adopted a 2026 budget that included expenditure reductions across the general fund of about 12 percent between the preliminary budget and the adopted plan, and that still resulted in projected deficit spending of about $1.1 million, the resolution said.

Meanwhile, expenses for parks and recreation, community centers, the fairgrounds and 4-H programming are expected to cost more than $13 million combined over the next six years.

Without additional revenue generated by a levy lid lift, the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners expected it would have to cut or eliminate funding for county-owned park facilities.

There are more than 20 countywide, including campgrounds, day-use parks and playgrounds, Memorial Field and the fairgrounds, recreation programs, Port Townsend Rec Center activities and 4-H Youth Development, and community centers with facilities and programs in Brinnon, Quilcene, Tri-Area, Gardiner and Port Townsend, the resolution said.

“Without passage of this levy lid lift, those programs were facing substantial cuts or outright elimination in the 2027 budget,” Peters said. “This result is deeply meaningful for everyone who participates in and cares about those community places and services.

“Second, the 2027 county budget process now has sanguine clarity. Leaders will still have tough choices to make, but the problems for this go-around will seem a lot more solvable than if the vote had gone the other way. Our hope is that, despite national and statewide trends, Jefferson County will be able to maintain levels of service to our constituents across all of our departments and offices.”

Peters said the county witnessed a tremendous effort to raise awareness, engage in debate and demonstrate democracy at the local level.

“I wish to thank everyone who participated in this ballot measure process, including those who agreed to lead both the “for” and “against” committees and those who made the effort to communicate with neighbors about these matters,” he said. “Finally, I’d like to give a shout out to county staff and all of our volunteers and partners that support these community programs.”