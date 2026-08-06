Quilcene cemetery levy lid lift passing

QUILCENE — Voters in the Quilcene Cemetery District are approving a levy lid lift that would restore a rate they originally approved in 2010.

The district asked voters to lift its current rate of 2.4 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 4 cents per $1,000 to provide for grounds maintenance, facilities repair and maintenance, capital expenditures and administrative expenses.

Voters were approving Proposition 1 in initial primary election returns Tuesday night at 62.0 percent (266 votes) to 38.0 percent (163 votes).

“I’m very pleased that they saw and agreed with our need to do that,” said Laurie Neuenschwander, one of three cemetery district commissioners.

Neuenschwander said the district had only been getting about 60 percent of the funds voters previously approved due to inflation and the state’s cap of 1 percent growth year over year.

“It’s artificially eroded down to 2.4 cents per $1,000 over the last 16 years,” Neuenschwander said. “This will restore it back to the 4 cents per $1,000.”

Neuenschwander said the cemetery district had been operating from a deficit position for about five years.

“Obviously, if we’re having to take our or reserves, we have nothing to set aside for our capital needs or future operating needs.”

If the levy had not passed, the district would have had to consider its options to reduce operating costs, she said.

“It’s a matter of having the money to do the basic necessities to keep the cemetery looking nice,” Neuenschwander said.

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Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@ peninsuladailynews.com.