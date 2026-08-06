Paschall, Brackett top two in race for Clallam PUD

PORT ANGELES — A former Clallam County PUD commissioner is leading the race for the District 2 seat after the initial primary election ballot count.

Rick Paschall, who resigned from his role as commissioner in 2023 due to health reasons, is making a strong return to the seat with 41.99 percent (1,306 votes) while Randy Brackett, a professional engineer, had 31.22 percent (971 votes). The three other candidates are John W. “Jack” Smith (10.06 percent, 313 votes), Timothy Dalton (8.52 percent, 265 votes) and Missi Baker (7.94 percent, 247 votes).

“I’m honored by the primary election results,” Paschall said on Wednesday. “If elected, my primary goal will be to keep power rates as low as possible for my constituents.”

Brackett said he was pleased with the results so far.

“I’m moving on to the general election and really grateful to the people who voted and the volunteers who are helping me do this,” Brackett said.

As Paschall and Brackett turn their attention toward the November general election, they both plan to focus on rates.

“I think my experience in the industry will help keep rates low,” Paschall said. “As we move forward, there are a lot of upward pressures on rates. I believe we need commissioners who understand the industry to best keep rates as low as possible.”

Brackett said he wants to help the county and ratepayers move forward.

“I want to try to protect the rates as much as possible,” he said. “Things are changing in this world, and we need leaders to change with us so we don’t fall behind.”

Clallam County PUD provides an essential service to people, Paschall said.

“I think it’s really important we focus on the ones who are barely getting by, and I think we have a lot of those,” he said. “We need to make sure everyone has access to running water, electricity and broadband. That’s what’s important to me.”

Even though this is an off year in terms of elections, Brackett said it’s “a very consequential election.”

“Local government has more effect on people’s lives than state and federal,” he said. “This is the time to let your desires and values be known and responded to.”

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.