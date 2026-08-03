BASEBALL: Lefties split pair with Nanaimo NightOwls

NANAIMO, B.C. — Port Angeles played a bit of the role of spoiler in the West Coast League push to the playoffs over the weekend, busting out for 17 hits in an 8-2 dusting of the Nanaimo NightOwls on Friday before going quietly in a 16-1 blowout loss Saturday night.

Port Angeles pushed Nanaimo into fourth place (12-11, 27-23) entering Sunday’s contest, two games back of second-place Bellingham (14-9, 33-17) and two ahead of Victoria in the chase for the North Division’s fourth and final playoff berth.

Not much went well for the Lefties in Saturday night’s defeat.

Port Angeles product Luke Flodstrom connected on his second home run of the summer, a solo shot, to account for the lone Lefties’ run.

Friday, four Port Angeles players enjoyed multi-hit games — all of them infielders.

Shortstop Brady Sprague went 4-of-5 with a double a run and two RBIs; first baseman Sam Moore doubled twice with three hits, two runs and an RBI; second baseman Will Feltus went 3-of-5 with a walk and two RBIs and Jed Strange-Tregear at third base was 3-of-5 with a pair of runs and an RBI.

Nanaimo 16, Port Angeles 1

PAL 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 2

NAN 0 3 0 2 0 8 3 0 x — 16 14 0

Hitting

Port Angeles — Helvey 1-3, R, RBI, 2 SB; Dent 1-3, R, RBI, SF; Olson 1-3, 3 RBI, SF; Barajas 1-4, RBI; Steffen 0-1, 3 R 2 BB, 2 SB.

Nanaimo — Musser 3-6, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI; Shojinaga 3-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Pitching

Port Angeles — Miller 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Mullen 1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, K; Bove 1.1 IP, H, 3 ER, 2 BB; Strange-Tregear IP, BB.

Port Angeles 8, Nanaimo 2

PAL 0 2 3 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 8 17 2

NAN 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 1

Hitting

Port Angeles — Sprague 4-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Moore 3-5, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Feltus 3-5, BB, 2 RBI; Flodstrom 1-4, BB; Strange-Tregear 3-5, R, RBI. .

Nanaimo — Musser 3-6, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI; Shojinaga 3-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Pitching

Port Angeles — Glowinkowski 4 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, K; Winkley 1.1 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB; Mohler 3.2 IP, 2 BB, K.