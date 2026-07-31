PTSO to audition final four candidates

Tigran Arakelyan, former conductor and artistic director at PTSO.

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra is entering a new phase as it embarks on the final stage of its search for a new conductor and artistic director.

After conducting interviews and reviewing audition footage over several months, the selection committee has narrowed it down to four finalists.

Following the retirement of former conductor Tigran Arakelyan, whose last performance took place in April 2026, the orchestra is poised for a change.

“The initial step was to establish a structured approach for this important undertaking within a non-profit context,” said Pamela Roberts, symphony board member and principal cellist. “It had been nearly 10 years since PTSO last needed to audition for a new conductor, an innovative requirement in this process involved a requesting a video recordings of each candidate conducting a performance, a first for the organization.”

The recruitment attracted 30 applicants from around the Puget Sound and other regions.

Each of the four selected finalists will rehearse with the orchestra and conduct a concert during the 2026-2027 season.

This arrangement will allow both musicians and audiences to gain firsthand insight into each candidate’s artistic approach.

Matthew Salvaggio, who will conduct the Oct. 25 concert, earned a Master of Music in orchestra conducting from Kent State University in Ohio 2008.

His work has been featured in Cleveland Classical and Erie News Now.

Currently, he serves as a music director and conductor of the Bellevue Youth Symphony.

Hsing-Hui Hsu, who will conduct the Dec. 6 concert, earned a Bachelor of Arts in clarinet performance from Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Hsu co-founded the Amazon Symphony and has collaborated with nonprofits in the Seattle area for charitable purposes.

She is acting principal clarinet of the Yakima Symphony.

Faith Foster, who will conduct the Feb. 28 concert, received her Doctor of Musical Arts in orchestral conducting from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Foster has held music director positions with various community ensembles and award-winning youth orchestras while also performing internationally as a chamber musician in England, Scotland and New Zealand.

Thomas Blomster, who will conduct the April 25 concert, holds a Bachelor of Arts in music from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Masters Degree in conducting from the University of Denver.

Blomster has founded or directed numerous community musical organizations, including the professional Colorado Chamber Orchestra.

His performance experience spans countries such as Germany, Mexico and the U.S.

Through the 2026-2027 season, each of the candidates will have engaged in six rehearsals, conducted a public concert and participated in social gatherings.

“The orchestra musicians participate in ranked-choice voting about the four candidates at the end of the concert season, after reviewing that voting data, the board will finalize the hiring of the PTSO’s new conductor,” Roberts said.

The selected finalist will be offered the position of conductor and artistic director starting with the 2027-2028 season.

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Intern Christopher L. Hartr can be reached at christopher.hart@peninsuladailynews.com.