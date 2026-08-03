SLUG RACES: Gary’s Fury takes Triple Crown

Slug wrangler Dakota Koepp (right) smiles triumphantly after his historic triple crown win, besting dozens of competitors at the annual Extreme Slug Racing event during Joyce Daze. A proud mother, Anne Norman Koepp (left), encourages this sort of nonsense

By Sam Nugent

For Peninsula Daily News

JOYCE — It was another nail-biter in Joyce this year as slugs from around the area competed once again for the title of “Fastest slug on the Peninsula.”

This year marks the 11th year of Extreme Slug Racing at the Family Kitchen restaurant during the annual Joyce Daze activities.

The event raises money for Joyce Fire and Rescue, and this year brought in over $1,900 in donations.

The opening race between the four business sponsors was a bit sluggish as Wilder’s ‘Jetta’ sleepily edged out Bedford Soda’s ‘Pop-Pop’ and a visibly confused Fogtown Coffee’s ‘Sluggoccino’, while Family Kitchen’s ‘Turbo’ took a nap at the starting line.

The excitement quickly changed as the field was soon crawling with new and nervous competitors.

Race one saw the perennial favorite ‘Gary’s Fury’ triumphant return, but not without some fierce competition with the banana slug ‘Potato’ and snail ‘Mr. Timothy’s Mustache’ trailing close behind.

Race two saw another neck and neck stretch between Gary’s Fury and Potato, with the Fury putting on some steam at the end to out slide the others.

In the final heat, excitement was palpable as the crowds cheered for a hat-trick from Gary’s Fury, and Fury did not disappoint, slipping away with the Triple Crown Trophy and title of “Fastest Slug 2026.”

Gary’s Fury is handled by owner Dakota Koepp, who has spent years dedicated to the sport.

In the fast-paced world of the International Slug Racing Federation of Joyce, few names are remembered.

But the name Koepp’s Gary’s Fury will go down in the annals of history as a legend to be beat.

On a side note, race officials do not recommend nail biting during slug races.

Organizers would once again like to give special thanks to Joyce Family Kitchen for hosting the venue and Wilder Auto Home & RV, Fogtown Coffee and Bedford’s Soda for their generous gifts to help make the event the success it has become.

As always, no slugs were harmed in the event, although some seemed to have experienced minor performance anxiety.

Think you’ve got the next slug superstar? Racers interested in entering the 2027 competition can contact Sam Nugent at (360) 460-4014, visit https://www.slugraces.com or email whatranch@gmail.com to get on the roster.