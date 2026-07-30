Quillayute Valley middle school bond going on ballot

FORKS — The Quillayute Valley School Board voted to place a $34 million bond on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election during a board meeting on Tuesday.

The measure, if approved by voters, would replace the 74-year-old Forks Middle School building.

The proposed replacement school would improve safety by housing the entire school in one building instead of the four separate buildings at the current school as well as improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety at the student drop-off and pick-up area, according to a school district press release.

The current buildings do not meet safety, seismic or energy code requirements and renovation of the structure would require bringing it up to code in all areas, likely at a higher cost than full replacement, the district said.

The current structure also requires costly repairs to its roofing, drainage and structural system, despite ongoing maintenance.

Placing a bond measure on the November election qualifies the district for $21 million on state construction assistance and allow the district to collect timber revenue from the Department of Natural Resources.

If approved the middle school bond would phase in during 2028 as the existing high school bond phases out.

The estimated tax rate for the bond is $1.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value, for a home with an assessed value of $350,000, the estimated tax would be almost $680 per year.

For more information, visit www.qvschools.org/bond.