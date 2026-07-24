What the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul means for small businesses

IF YOU’VE EVER considered selling your products or services to the federal government, you’ve probably heard that government contracting can be complicated. One of the biggest reasons is the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the primary rulebook that governs how federal agencies purchase goods and services.

Now, that set of policies is undergoing the most significant modernization in decades.

The federal government recently announced the next phase of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO), an initiative designed to simplify the acquisition process, reduce unnecessary regulations and make it easier for agencies to buy from qualified businesses. While the changes will take time to become final, they reflect a broader effort to create a more efficient and accessible federal marketplace.

Why it matters

Over the years, the FAR has grown into thousands of pages of regulations and guidance. Although these rules were created to support the federal procurement process, they can also make government contracting seem overwhelming, especially for first-time vendors. The goal of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul is to simplify the FAR by using plain language, removing outdated or unnecessary requirements, and making the regulations easier to navigate. Ultimately, the federal government hopes these changes will encourage more competition, speed up the purchasing process and make it easier for innovative businesses to work with federal agencies.

What this means for your business

The overhaul does not immediately change how businesses register for or pursue government contracts. However, it signals the federal government’s commitment to reducing barriers for companies that want to enter the marketplace. If your business has been considering government contracting, now is a great time to start preparing. Completing required registrations, learning how agencies purchase goods and services, and developing a contracting strategy will position your business to take advantage of future opportunities.

The North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator provides no cost, confidential advising to help businesses successfully compete for government contracts.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to expand your government sales, our team can help you complete registrations, identify contracting opportunities, understand procurement requirements and develop a strategy for success.

As the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul continues to move forward, the North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator will help businesses stay informed and navigate the evolving government contracting landscape. Learn more about APEX services at https://www.clallam.org/apex.