POWERLIFTING: Pair of Forks lifters qualify for nationals

FORKS — The Forks High School Powerlifting Club took another big step forward Saturday, competing in its first-ever USA Powerlifting event at the Festival of Steel held at Grace Gym in Ellensburg.

The Festival of Steel represented a higher level of competition than the Washington State High School Powerlifting meets the Spartans had previously attended. Athletes competed in the traditional three lifts — squat, bench press and deadlift —on a single competition platform throughout the event.

Despite the increased level of competition, the Spartans once again returned home with top honors.

Logan Ramsey and Kolton Cornish each won first-place medals, while Kade Highfield earned a second-place medal and Connor Roberts a third place.

Also representing Forks was Kingston Steffen. All of the lifters competed in the teen division.

Powerlifters from across the western United States, including Nevada, California and Arizona, traveled to Ellensburg to compete. This gave the Spartans the opportunity to watch and learn from elite and world-class powerlifters while experiencing the atmosphere of a premier USA Powerlifting event.

“The experience was invaluable,” said Forks Head Coach Trevor Highfield. “Our athletes not only challenged themselves against strong competitors, but they also had the chance to observe some of the best lifters in the region. It was a tremendous learning opportunity.”

An additional highlight of the weekend was Cornish and Ramsey qualifying for the USA Powerlifting National Championships, which will be held next April. Qualifying for nationals is a significant accomplishment and reflects the dedication and hard work both athletes have invested in their training, according to coach Highfield.

The Forks High School Powerlifting Club plans to continue competing in future USA Powerlifting events while also returning to the Washington State High School Powerlifting competitions during the school year.

The club extends its gratitude to the Forks community for its continued support. The community’s generosity has allowed these student-athletes to travel, compete and gain experiences that help them grow both on and off the platform.