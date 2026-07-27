AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Cedars at Dungeness Men’s Club winners

Left, Sid Krumpe was the gross winner of the Cedars at Dungeness Men’s Club Championship with a 4-under par 140. Right, Robert Bourns is the net winner with a 5-under par 139. (Cedars at Dungeness)

SEQUIM — For the 23rd time, Sid Krumpe was the Cedars at Dungeness Men’s Club Championship gross winner.

Krumpe won with a score of 4-under-par 140, winning a purse of $140. Jeff Jones and Josh Milam tied for second at 145, each winning a purse of $95. Ron Grant was third overall at 148.

Robert Bourns was the net winner with a 5-under-par 139. He won a purse of $140. Grant and Krumpe tied for second net at 142 with Grant taking home the $110 purse. Mark Hash and Steve Wilson tied for third at 143 and each took home a $40 purse.

The Flight One gross winner was Krumpe with Anthony Bubenas taking first in Flight Two with a score of 159, earning a purse of $140.

Bourns was the Flight One net winner, while Bubenas had the best Flight Two net at 141. The purse went to Dean Owen, Arni Frederickson and Don Flores in a three-way tie at 142 since Bubenas already had the overall net purse. Each golfer won a purse of $110.

The next Cedars at Dungeness Men’s Club major will be the Serv Pro 2 Man event taking place Aug. 10 and 12. Golfers can sign up in the pro shop.

Babe Ruth schedule

PORT ANGELES — The schedule has been set for the Wilder Senior team at the Babe Ruth 18U World Series in Branson, Mo.

This is the second straight year Wilder Senior is in the Babe Ruth World Series. The team made it to the semifinals last year, going 4-2 overall.

Wilder Senior (17-11) earlier this summer won the Dick Brown Memorial Tournament and at the Babe Ruth Regionals in Calgary, Alberta, made it to the semifinals after winning its pool. The seniors received a special invite to fill a spot for a team that could not attend.

The World Series begins with a game vs. Highland, Ind. at 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, then plays at 10 a.m. Thursday against Mexico, noon Friday vs. Stafford, Va., and 10 a.m. Pacific vs. Mid-Country SW (Nederland, Texas), with elimination games beginning Sunday. The games can be watched online at https://tinyurl.com/BabeRuth2026 with a Gamechanger subscription.

HOF tickets

PORT ANGELES — Tickets remain for the Port Angeles Roughriders Hall of Fame dinner to be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Civic Field.

Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2026HOFtickets or by calling 260-417-7144.

Nine individuals will be inducted into this year’s class. They include: Scott Brodhun, baseball, coach, athletic director; Alison Crumb Rose, basketball; Rob DeCou, track and wrestling; Julio Garcia, wrestling; Erik Meyer, cross country/track; Barb Morrison McFall, badminton, tennis; Dale Ridgway, swimming; Mike Ridgway, baseball; Aaron Robinson, track.

In addition, the 1972-74 boys cross country and the 1984-86 girls gymnastics teams will be honored. The cross country teams finished in the top four in the state all three years, while the gymnastics teams placed in the top five twice.