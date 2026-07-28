AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Sunland men’s and women’s golf club results and more

SEQUIM — The Sunland Men’s Club held a yellow ball scramble on July 22.

The overall gross winners was the team of Greg Mullikin, Bob Gunn, Dan Marchefka and David Walp with a 155, winning a purse of $280. Second play gross was the team of Frank Martin, Mike Schmidt, Gary Brumley and Dan Cadigan with a 160, earning a purse of $168.

The Sunland Men’s Club played a “5,4,3,2,1” competition on July 15. Winning the overall gross was Martin with a 59. Brian Scheibner was second with a 61 and Shaun Hughbanks was third with a 62.

Tied for first with a 59 net were Dale Hackney, Hughbanks, Mullikin and Martin.

The Men’s Club played a skins competition on July 8. Martin was the Flight One gross winner at +5, while Scheibner was second at +7.

The Flight Two gross winner was Thomas Kummet at +10 and Brumley was second at +16.

The Flight One net winners were Hughbanks, Ken Orth and Bill Benedict, each with a -1. The Flight Two net winner was Kummet with a -4, followed by Hackney and Brumley at even.

SWGA results

The Sunland Women’s Golf Club held a Pandora’s Box competition Thursday.

Winners were the team of Claudia Williams, Cynthia Edel and Teri King with a 111 net, while second place was Barbara H. Foster, Toni Harms and Nomi Dunphy with a 118 net.

The Sunland Women’s Golf Club held a “O-N-E-S” competition on July 9.

The Flight One gross winner was Barbara H. Foster with a +3. The Flight One net winner was Bobbie Piety with a -2, while Claudia Williams was second with a +1. The Flight Two gross winner was Patti Wells with a +13, while the Flight Two net winner was Kathy Benedict at even. King was second at +1.

Sprint boat standings

PORT ANGELES — With the results of this weekend’s sprint boat races at the Extreme Sports Park, the American Sprint Boat Racing standings have been updated.

As expected, each class’s leaders did not change but several classes tightened up at the top.

Slippery Pickle, which did not place in Port Angeles, leads the modified class with 178 points after first-place finishes in Lewiston, Idaho, and Yakima earlier this year. Purcell Racing is second at 164; Bad Idea, which won in Port Angeles, jumped up to third with 157 points and Full Tilt is a close fourth at 149.

In the LS Class, Bad Habit No. 36, which came in second in Port Angeles, and Instant Velocity, which won at the ESP, are tied in the standings with 172 points each.

In the 400 Class, Preventing Insanity, which has won races in Port Angeles, Yakima and Lewiston, is first with 267 points, while Bad Influence No. 156 is second at 242. Nuckin Futz is third with 213 points.

In the Unlimited Class, Pure Insanity, which has dominated all three races this season, is first with 267 points. Jolly Rogers No. 907M, which has finished second at all three races, is likewise second in the standings at 249 points. Jolly Rogers No. 556 is third at 217.

The next ASBR race will be Aug. 15-16 in Yakima with the sprint boats returning to ESP on Sept. 12-13. The season wraps up Oct. 3 in Lewiston.

Roughriders schedule

PORT ANGELES — Though fall prep schedules are still being finalized, the Port Angeles Roughriders football team has posted its schedule for the 2026 season, with five of its nine games at home.

For the third straight season, the Riders begin their schedule with a nonleague game versus 1A Mount Baker. This year, the game is in Deming at 6 p.m. Sept. 4. Mount Baker made it to the state 1A semifinals last year, so the Mountaineers should be a tough test.

The Riders’ home opener is 7 p.m. Sept. 11 against King’s, a 1A team they have not played in recent history.

Olympic League play begins Sept. 18 with a road game at North Mason, followed by a road game at Bainbridge on Sept. 25.

The Riders finish with four of their last five games at home. They host Bremerton on Oct. 2, then host Olympic on Oct. 9. They play a road game at Kingston on Oct. 16, then wrap up with a home game against North Kitsap on Oct. 23 and Rainshadow Rival Sequim on Oct. 30.

Peninsula Daily News