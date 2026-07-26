WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties swept by Nanaimo

The Lefties’ Luke Flodstrom crosses home plate for a run against Nanaimo on Sunday at Civic Field in Port Angeles. Flodstroh, who used to play bor both Port Angeles High School and the Wilder Baseball Club, now plays for Yakima Valley Community College. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties hung tough with Nanaimo for most of Sunday’s game at Civic Field, but the NightOwls were able to put the game away with a five-run ninth inning in a 12-x victory, completing a three-game sweep over the Lefties.

Sam Matosich (Central College) went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. George Smith (Regis University) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, while Caden Young (Fordham University) and Tanner Stack (Centralia College) each hit doubles.

Five Lefties pitchers gave up 16 hits and nine earned runs.

Port Angeles (10-35) has today off and will next play at Victoria (23-22) at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Saturday’s Game

The Lefties outhit Nanaimo in Saturday night’s game, but they were undone by a six-run NightOwls third inning.

Port Angeles rallied with two runs in the sixth and three more in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.

For the second straight game, Matosich hit a home run for the second straight game. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Matosich now has six home runs on the season, good for fifth in the West Coast League.

Jed Stange-Tregear (Modesto City College) has been a revelation for the Lefties. He went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In five games with the Lefties, he is batting .389 with two doubles and a home run.

Newcomer Noah Bentanco (Cal State, San Bernardino) was 2-for-5, while Luke Flodstrom (Port Angeles High School, Yakima Valley Community College) had a hit, a run scored and two walks.

A total of five Lefties pitchers struck out 13 but were hurt by 12 walks, nine hits and six stolen bases. James Kelsey (Edmonds Community College) started, going two innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out four, taking the loss.

John Hernandez (Redlands University) and Matt Capel (Edmonds Community College) pitched well in relief, going a combined five innings, allowing no runs, three hits, three walks and striking out eight.

Nanaimo 9, Port Angeles 5

Nan. 0 0 6 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 9 9 1

PA 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 — 5 11 1

Pitching

PA — Kelsey 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K; Winkley 0.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB; Capel 2.1 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K; Ruettgers 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, K; Hernandez 2.2 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K.

Hitting

PA — Matosich 2-3, HR, R, 3 RBI; Stange-Tregear 2-4, 2B, RBI; Betanco 2-5; Flodstrom 1-3, R, 2 BB.

Friday’s Game

The Lefties got a pair of home runs against Nanaimo on Friday, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-2 loss at Civic Field.

Stange-Tregear and Matosich each hit solo shots, one in the second and one in the eighth. Young also hit a double, but the Lefties just couldn’t string together enough hits to score beyond the home runs.

Stange-Tregar finished 2-for-4. Flodstrom also had a hit, two walks and two stolen bases.

Diego Garcia (Pima Community College) started, going six innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. He walked one and struck out six.

Aydan Maxson (Chino Hills High School) and David Zambelli (California Lutheran) each pitched a scoreless inning with Zambelli striking out two.

Nanaimo 6, Port Angeles 2

Nan. 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 6 9 1

PA 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 7 1

Hitting

PA — Stange-Tregear 2-4, HR, R, RBI; Matosich 1-3, HR, R, RBI; Young 1-5, 2B; Flodstrom 1-3, 2 BB, 2 SB.

Pitching

PA — Garcia 6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K; Maxson IP, BB; Zambelli IP, 2 K; Duran IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K.