Two taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into ditch

PORT ANGELES — Two people were transported to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles after a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Anthony Lannoye, 50, of Sequim was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 101 just east of R Corner in a 1999 GMC Jimmy about 7:36 p.m. on Sunday when he lost control, left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the ditch, the State Patrol reported.

Lannoye, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the hospital along with his passenger, Mellanie Cook, 47, of Port Angeles. Cook was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, the agency added. The cause was under investigation.

The vehicle sustained reportable damage and was towed from the scene.