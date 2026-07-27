Silberhorn Wellfield deep well construction work to begin today

SEQUIM — Construction is set to begin today on the Silberhorn wellfield deep well.

The construction includes a wellfield building for a new production well along with improvements to the existing three wells at Sequim’s Silberhorn Wellfield, 124 W. Silberhorn Road.

The project is scheduled to last six months. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The work includes the construction of a new 18-inch water main along West Silberhorn Road between Glendale Drive and River Road, installation of a new well pump, construction of a new wellfield building, demolition of the existing well house, installation of chlorine storage and dosing equipment, installation of pump and dosing instrumentation, electrical work and other equipment for the operations of deep well #4 and the existing Silberhorn wells.

Travelers can expect delays, localized closures and detours during work hours. Resident access will be provided.

The construction will be next to Dr. Standard Park, home to Sequim Little League. The city is coordinating with the Little League to create as little impact as possible.

The work will be performed by Pacific Civil & Infrastructure, Lakeside Industries, D.A. Development Co., Gale Contractor Services, Inline Security Fence LLC, Johnson Electric Company, Security Services NW, Technical Systems Inc., Schneider Equipment Inc., Smugglers Cove Flagging LLC, Southeast Arch Sheetmetal Inc. and Warfield Masonry LLC.

For more information, call the Sequim public works department at 360-683-5062.