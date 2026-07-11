Todd Ortloff Show guests this week
Published 1:30 am Saturday, July 11, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Julie Hatch discussing the Peninsula Long Rifles Annual Rendezvous, which celebrates mountain man/fur trade history.
Tuesday – Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jake Patterson.
Second segment – Clallam County Sheriff Brian King.
Wednesday – David Brownell, Executive Director of the North Olympic History Center.
Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.
Thursday – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.