Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Julie Hatch discussing the Peninsula Long Rifles Annual Rendezvous, which celebrates mountain man/fur trade history.

Tuesday – Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jake Patterson.

Second segment – Clallam County Sheriff Brian King.

Wednesday – David Brownell, Executive Director of the North Olympic History Center.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.