Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols.

Second segment – Tyler Benedict, Direct of the Sequim City Band, discussing the upcoming Olympic Peninsula Brass Winds Festival.

Tuesday – Master Gardeners Jeanette Stehr-Green and Judy English.

Second segment – Clallam County Coroner Rebecca Shankles.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Youth from the Clallam County Junior Livestock Auction.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.