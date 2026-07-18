Mobile Music Unlimited celebrates 50 years

PORT ANGELES — A mobile music company that has had a Port Angeles location for decades is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

Mobile Music Unlimited first opened for business in July 1976, when Greg Hinton, who owned a car dealership in Skagit County, noticed that a lot of car radios were an option but the dealership could do after-market options and install the radios internally, owner Shawn Gunnels said.

“They bought a van, which travels from dealership to dealership to get the needs met,” Gunnels said. “It’s changed over the years. We now either pick the car up or they drop it off.”

Gunnels took over the company in 2018. He’s worked for Mobile Music Unlimited for 36 years. The company has had a Port Angeles location for at least 40 years, Gunnels said.

As the industry has changed, Mobile Music Unlimited has changed its offerings. The company also installs rain guards, mud flaps, bumpers and offers 1.5 million parts, Gunnels said.

The company also does power-sports accessories.

During its anniversary month, Mobile Music Unlimited has sales it is offering at each of the three locations: 532 E. First St. in Port Angeles, 1801 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham and 1350 S. Burlington Blvd. in Burlington.

The Port Angeles location is managed by Jon Wegener. The company has 16 employees across the three locations, Gunnels said.

During its history, Mobile Music Unlimited has worked to be part of its communities.

“We’ve participated in a lot of events down at the (Port Angeles City) Pier,” Gunnels said. “We participated in the sprint boat racing. We help out with car clubs and promote them. We’ve donated to baseball teams to help little leaguers. We want to support the community, that’s why we’re there. I think it’s important for us to give back where we can.”

Gunnels expressed gratitude to the community for keeping the company going all these years.

“A lot of shops in our industry only make it three or four years,” he said. “Making it 50 years says a lot about our employees and our community.”

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladaily news.com.