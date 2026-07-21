BABE RUTH REGIONALS: Wilder Junior, Wilder 14U both win big

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Wilder Junior finished 2-1 in pool play, finishing second in its pool, after a 7-3 win over Cheyenne, Wyo., in the Babe Ruth 16U Regional Tournament.

Meanwhile, Wilder 14U is having an outstanding Babe Ruth 14U Regional Tournament, winning two more games to go 3-0 so far.

Wilder Junior (15-12 overall) played Tuesday night after press deadline in the beginning of elimination play. If the juniors win that game, it appears they will play again at 11:15 a.m. today in the semifinals. The finals are at 6 p.m. today.

On Monday, the juniors beat the Calgary Blues 15-5 and lost to Kelso 12-9. Kelso won the pool.

In the win over Cheyenne, Logan Botero hit a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in one run.

Wyatt Bruch hit a double, drove in two runs and walked, while Van Johnson hit a double, scored two runs and drove in a run. Noah Johnstad hit a double and scored a run.

Three Wilder Junior pitchers allowed just four hits. Sawyer Brinton went three innings, allowed two hits and an earned run. He walked one and struck out two. Asher Irvine struck out three, allowed two hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out two. Bruch put in one inning, striking out two.

Wilder Junior 7, Cheyenne 3

WJr. 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 — 7 9 1

Che. 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 4 1

Pitching

WJr. — Brinton 3 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K; Irvine 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Bruch IP, 2 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Botero 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Bruch 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Johnson 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Johnstad 1-4, 2B, R.

Wilder 14U perfect

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Wilder 14U continued to dominate its Babe Ruth regional with a 19-4 victory Tuesday over Umpqua Valley, Ore., and a 17-1 victory Monday night over Riverton, Wyo.

This came after a 23-1 win over Middleton, Idaho, on Monday afternoon.

In Tuesday’s win, Wilder14U had 14 hits. Cooper Merritt was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and an RBI, while Gavin Doyle was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI.

Carson Greenstreet was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Brycen Allen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kyler Williams hit a triple and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Kimzey and Allen combined to go four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.

In Monday’s win over Riverton, Williams was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Doyle was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Coleman Keate had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Landen Martin had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs. Noah Kiser had a run scored and three RBIs.

On the mound, Kiser, Williams and Merritt combined to allow one hit while striking out seven.

Wilder 14U (3-0 in the tournament, 22-4 overall) had its toughest game Tuesday night, going up against an unbeaten Belgrade, Mont., team that had shut out two of it opponents, scoring 46 runs in three wins. The winner of that game wins the pool and the loser is the second-place seed going into elimination games today.

Wilder 14U 19, Umpqua Valley 4

Ump. 1 0 3 0 — 4 3 4

W14U 4 0 6 9 — 19 14 3

Pitching

W14U — Kimzey 2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, K; Allen 2 IP, 3 BB, 2 K.

Hitting

W14U — Merritt 2-2, 4 R, RBI; Doyle 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB; Greenstreet 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Allen 2-3, 3 RBI; Kiser 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, Kimzey 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Williams 1-1, 3B, R, 2 RBI.

Wilder 14U 17, Riverton 1

Riv. 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 5

W14 8 3 6 x — 17 9 1

Pitching

W14U — 2 IP, BB, K; Williams IP, 2 R; Merritt 1.1 IP, H, 4 K.

Hitting

W14U — Williams 2-2, 2 R; Doyle 2-2, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Keate 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; Martin 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Kiser 0-3, R, 3 RBI.