WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties take series from the Riverhawks

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties won three out of four games against the Edmonton Riverhawks this weekend, polishing of the series win with an 8-2 one-hitter Sunday at Civic Field.

Dillon Carrel (Wisconsin-River Falls) pitched six no-hit innings for the victory. He struck out six and walked five.

David Zambelli pitched the final three innings, earning the save. He allowed one hit, two walks and struck out three.

Garrett Patterson (UC-San Diego was 4-for-5 with a two-run double and three runs scored, while WCL All-Star Ethan Wood (Wright State) was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Kaleb Campbell (Centralia College) was 2-for-5 with a two-run double.

The Lefties (10-29) have today off, then travel to Wenatchee (27-11) to begin a three-game series.

Port Angeles 8, Edmonton 2

Edm. 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 1 0

PA 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 3 x — 8 13 1

Pitching

PA — Carrell 6 IP, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K; Zambelli 3 IP, H, 2 BB, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Patterson 4-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Wood 4-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Campbell 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI.

Saturday’s Games

The Lefties split a doubleheader at Civic Field on Saturday, rallying with eight runs over the final three innings to beat Edmonton 14-11 in a slugfest.

Port Angeles and Edmonton played a doubleheader to make up a rainout earlier this season. The Lefties lost the other game 4-2.

In the Lefties’ victory, Edmonton got up 10-6 after five innings. Lefties’ All-Star Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) got Port Angeles right back in the game with a three-run home run in the sixth and Patterson followed with a solo shot in the seventh to make it 10-10.

Because it was a doubleheader, the game went into extra innings in the eight, with courtesy runners on first and second base. The Lefties erupted with four runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Enoch and Wood. Campbell also belted a two-run double to make it 14-10. Edmonton came back with a run in the eighth on a sac fly but never seriously threatened.

Dom Miller (Western Oregon), who pitched the final two innings, got the victory. He allowed one walk and struck out two.

Wood finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Wyatt Mohler (Saint Mary’s) was 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Campbell was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBIs.

Enoch was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs, while Nathan Huie (Faulker University) hit a double and drove in two.

In the 4-2 loss, Thoma Holden (Federal Way) hit a two-run home run for all of Port Angeles’ offense.

Port Angeles pitchers allowed just four hits.

Patterson started and took the loss. He went five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He walked three and struck out five. Adnre Titus pitched two innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and three walks. He struck out one.

Port Angeles 14, Edmonton 11

PA 4 1 1 0 0 3 1 4 — 14 15 2

Edm. 4 0 3 1 2 0 0 1 — 11 6 0

Pitching

PA — Kelsey 2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Lynch 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K; Duran IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Maxson IP, K; Miller 2 IP.

Hitting

PA — Mohler 3-4, HR, R, RBI; Wood 3-4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Campbell 3-5, 2 2B, R, 4 RBI; Enoch 2-2, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Huie 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI.

Edmonton 4, Port Angeles 2

Edm. 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 — 4 4 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 6 1

Pitching

PA — Patterson 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Titus 2 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, K.

Hitting

PA — Holden 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI.

Friday’s Game

The Lefties hung tough with Edmonton for seven innings in a slugfest Friday night, but the Riverhawks pulled away with four runs in the eighth in a 13-7 win.

Port Angeles went into the eighth down just 8-7, but the Riverhawks strung together six hits in the final two innings. Edmonton’s Mitchell Middlemiss (Univ. of British Columbia) did much of the damage with two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

Caden Young (Fordham) had an outstanding game for the Lefties, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and four RBIs. Wood, returning to the team after a solid performance at the West Coast League All-Star game, was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sam Moore (Lassen College) hit a double.

On the mound, Diego Garcia (Pima Community College) started and after a rough first inning settled down. He went 4⅓ innings, allowed five hits and six earned runs, taking the loss. He struck out six and walked three.

Matt Capel (Edmonds Community College) pitched well in relief, going two innings and striking out five while allowing no runs. He walked one.

Edmonton 13, Port Angeles 7

Edm. 3 0 0 0 5 0 0 4 1 — 13 11 0

PA 0 1 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 — 7 8 4

Pitching

PA — Garcia 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Reilly-Bell, 0.2 IP, 2 BB; Capel 2 IP, BB, 5 K; Hernandez 2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Young 3-3, HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Wood 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Moore 1-3, 2B.