WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties’ Ethan Wood is league’s Player of the Week

Ethan Wood of the Port Angeles Lefties, here batting against the Edmonton Riverhawks, was named the West Coast League Player of the Week after batting 10-for-17 (.588) with two home runs in the Edmonton series. (PIerre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

VANCOUVER, Wash. — After an absolutely monster series against the Edmonton Riverhawks, Port Angeles’ Ethan Wood is the Lefties’ first West Coast League Player of the Week for the 2026 season.

Wood, who attends Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., went 10-for-17 (.588) with two home runs and eight RBIs in four games against Edmonton this weekend, capped off by a 4-for-5 day with a home run, a double and four RBIs Sunday. He also had go-ahead RBIs on both Saturday and Sunday as the Lefties took two out of four games from Edmonton.

Wood is hitting .355 (49-for-138) on the season for the Lefties, which is fifth in the West Coast League. He has five home runs, 14 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs on the season, also good for fifth in the league. His season OPS (on-base plus slugging) is 1.670.

Wood also went 1-for-2 with a run scored in last week’s WCL All-Star game.

Wood is part of a trio of Port Angeles sluggers having outstanding seasons. Carter Enoch (Wright State) is batting .363 with a home run and 25 RBIs, while two-way player Garrett Patterson (UC-San Diego) is batting .341 with a home run and 12 RBIs, while also having a 3.29 ERA in 27⅓ innings with 30 strikeouts.

The WCL Pitcher of the Week was Vincent De Marco of the Wenatchee AppleSox. In a win Sunday at Victoria, B.C., he threw seven shutout innings while facing just two batters over the minimum.

The Lefties (10-29) were off Monday and begin a three-game road series today at Wenatchee (28-11).