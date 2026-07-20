BABE RUTH REGIONALS: Wilder Junior splits a pair: Wilder 14U crushes opening opponent

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Wilder Junior bounced back with a big 15-5 victory the Calgary AA Blues after losing its opener at the Babe Ruth 16U Pacific Northwest regionals.

Meanwhile, Wilder 14U got off to a fantastic start, crushing Middleton, Idaho, 23-1 in its opener at the Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Northwest regional tournament.

Wilder Junior pounded out 14 hits, including five doubles in the win over the Calgary Blues. The juniors also stole nine bases.

Wyatt Bruch went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases and two runs scored. Noah Johnstad hit two doubles and drove in two.

Easton Schlichting was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Ryder Trudeau was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Sawyer Brinton was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Parker Pavlak had a hit, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Lalo Dominguez had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a double.

Early game

Wilder Junior went into the sixth inning in good shape against Kelso in the opening game of regionals, but a nine-run Kelso sixth led to the juniors losing 12-9.

Wilder Junior rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough. Schlichting was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Morgan Evans was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Landon Eastman was 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Dominguez had a hit and two RBIs. Johnstad hit a double and Parker Pavlak had two walks, a run scored and two RBIs.

Schlichting started the game, going four innings and allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks. He struck out five.

Wilder Junior next plays the Cheyenne Mustangs at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Wilder Jr. 15, Calgary Blues 5

WJr. 1 2 4 0 3 4 1 — 15 14 1

Cal. 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 — 5 12 4

Pitching

WJr. — Pavlak 3 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Brinton 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB; Bruch 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB.

Hitting

WJr. — Bruch 3-4, 3 R, 4 SB; Johnstad 2-5, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Schlichting 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Trudeau 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Brinton 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Johnson 1-3, 2 RBI; Pavlak 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Dominguez 1-3, 2B, R, RBI.

Kelso 12, Wilder Jr. 9

WJr. 0 0 2 3 0 1 3 — 9 10 4

Kelso 0 0 2 0 1 9 x — 12 7 1

Pitching

WJr. — Schlichting 4 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Trudeau IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, K; Evans H, 5 ER, 4 BB; Dominguez IP, H, ER, K.

Hitting

WJr. — Schlichting 3-4, 2B, R; Evans 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Easton 2-2, R; Johnstad 1-4, 2B; Pavlak 0-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, R

Wilder 14U

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Wilder 14U scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Tristin Konopaski went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs. Brycen Allen was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Liam Shea hit a pair of doubles, drove in one run and scored two, and Coleman Keate was 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs.

On the mound, Carson Greenstreet pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He walked three and struck out three.

Wilder 14U also played a team from Riverton, Wyo., Monday evening after press deadline.

Wilder 14U 23, Middleton 1

W14 (10) 6 6 1 — 23 12 1

Mid. 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 2

Pitching

W14U — Greenstreet 4 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K.

Hitting

W14U — Allen 4-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Shea 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Konopaski 2-3, 2B, 4 R, 5 RBI; Keate 2-4, R, 4 RBI.