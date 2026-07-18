BABE RUTH PACIFIC NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT: Wilder Senior falls in semifinals

CALGARY, Alberta — Wilder Senior had a great performance at the Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest regionals, but unlike 2025, the seniors will not being going to the Babe Ruth World Series.

Wilder Senior came in to this year’s tournament at the defending champions of the Pacific Northwest, though the seniors have a much different roster this year and are a less experienced team than last year’s. Still, they went 3-1 overall. The seniors did outstanding in pool play, winning three straight in dominant fashion by a combined score of 37-6 and winning their pool.

The seniors faced Calgary Premier in the semifinals Friday, losing 6-2.

It came down to one tough inning — the fourth — in which Calgary scored four runs, the difference in the game.

Still, it was an impressive showing for Wilder as Calgary Premier got red-hot in the elimination games, beating Cheyenne 9-2 in the quarterfinals and winning the Pacific Northwest championship by beating the Mafia Baseball Club out of little Toledo, Wash., 15-0. One could argue Wilder Senior and Calgary Premier were the two best teams at the tournament.

Ethan Staples pitched 3⅔ innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs. He walked one and struck out four, leaving the game down 5-2. Kody Williams came in to pitch the final three innings and was outstanding in relief, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one. Wilder Senior simply couldn’t push a run across over the final four innings.

Easton Fisher was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Williams hit a double, scored a run and drove one in. Carston Seibel was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Earlier in the tournament, Wilder Senior beat the Mafia Baseball Club 10-2, the Calgary Blues team 14-4 and the Cheyenne Mustangs 13-0.

Last year, Wilder Senior won four games at the Babe Ruth World Series but fell short of placing. Wilder Senior (17-11) still has the American Legion state tournament left on its schedule in Spokane from July 25-29.

Calgary Premier 6, Wilder Senior 2

Cal. 0 1 0 4 0 0 1 — 6 11 1

WSr. 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 8 1

Pitching

WSr. — Staples 3.2 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, BB, 4 K; Dearinger 0.1 IP, Williams 3 IP, 2 H, R, K.

Hitting

WSr. —Fisher 2-4, R; Seibel 2-3, 2B, RBI; Williams 1-4, 2B, R, RBI.