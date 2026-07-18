LETTER: Democratic socialists

Democrats, I am worried about you. What is happening to your party?

The Democratic Socialists of America, aka Communists, are taking over, and I barely hear a peep of concern from you.

Mamdani in New York, Platner in Maine, Wilson in Seattle, Kiros in Colorado, Raman in Los Angeles, Forstag in Montana, and the list goes on.

Their policy positions make Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look like pikers.

Here are some of those policies: Social ownership of the economy, universal single-payer healthcare, green new deal, climate justice, abolishing the Senate, eliminating the Electoral College, neutering the Supreme Court, abolishing prisons, significant tax increases, housing for all, college for all and pre-K for all.

These people believe America is evil, capitalism is theft, police are the enemy, borders are immoral, and every institution has to be decolonized, reimagined or burned down and rebuilt by people with sociology degrees.

Do you believe that? Is that what our ancestors fought for at Yorktown, Gettysburg and Normandy?

Don’t think they are just coming for Republicans. They are coming for you, and they hate you.

Your freedom, your wealth, your security and your way of life are at stake this coming election.

Wake up.

Jerry Ludke

Port Angeles