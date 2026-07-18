LETTER: Contaminant cover-up

In 2000, the state Department of Ecology wanted control of the Rayonier Pulp Mill-Port Angeles Harbor cleanup of seven decades of hazardous wastes, agreeing to remove these in seven years.

In June, Ecology released its cleanup-plan approval. Its solution: cover up the contaminants and leave them on site; dilution is the solution.

If you wonder why citizens mistrust government, this is an example.

Ecology has proved, again, it is the Department of Apology.

Again, Ecology capitulated to Rayonier, handing them cleanup authority and not even requiring from Rayonier a bond or other financial guarantee for the work or long-term maintenance of the contamination.

And how can long-term monitoring be cheaper than removal? How can leaving contaminants equate as a better choice for the community, based on Ecology’s estimated cleanup costs?

It isn’t.

Ecology did not factor in the lower expense of barging contaminants off site. Rather, it used a higher number.

Ecology did not cost the impacts to human health and the environment while admitting human and wildlife contact with the contaminants stored on site will be harmful.

Added to this logic, Ecology decided there would be no need to put up signs warning people of the contamination. Signs are only needed to stay off private property.

Sea level rise? No problem.

“We will encourage future developer(s) to consider these risks.”

Hence, there is a risk, but it’s not Rayonier’s contamination-removal problem.

Ecology’s injustice is unacceptable, and the community cannot let it stand.

Darlene Schanfald

Port Angeles