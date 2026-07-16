Sequim Lavender Festival marks its 30th year

Alice Xing of Redmond and Miranda Draper of Shoreline look at wares last year at Nelson’s Duckpond and Lavender Farm during the Sequim Lavender Festival. The farm has been part of the festival since its inception 30 years ago. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)

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Grace Kim of Lynwood makes a bundle of lavender at Lavender Connection on Sunday. It was the first time she had visited a lavender farm. Lavender Connection is one of many that will be open during Sequim Lavender Weekend and throughout the summer. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway, hosts visitors daily through Sept. 30 and is one of more than 15 farms open during Sequim Lavender Weekend. It offers tours, U-pick, products, ice cream and more. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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SEQUIM — Lavender’s allure remains as popular as ever.

Sequim Lavender Weekend is back Friday through Sunday with local farms celebrating 30 years of U-pick lavender, live music, food and more.

The first festival was held on Aug. 2, 1997, and it has grown to three days and 15-plus farms open during the weekend.

Many farms across the Sequim-Dungeness area remain open through the summer while offering U-pick lavender, demonstrations, online sales, food and products.

Farmers say the perseverance comes down to passion and dedication.

“There’s been a core group of people who have felt passionate enough to keep things going because there’s obviously ups and downs in any industry, but there’s been this core group of lavender people, growers, farmers, who keep putting in the work to make it accessible to people and organized in a way that people know when to come see the lavender,” said Kristy Hilliker, co-owner of B&B Family Lavender Farm.

“I think it’s taken the work of people who cared, and that’s what it is today still.”

There will be dozens of activities and events through the weekend, and each farm will offer something different. In addition, organizers with the Sequim Lavender Growers Association have launched an app at lavenderfestival.com/app to provide scheduling for its activities.

Lavender in the Park

For its 30th year, Lavender Festival in the Park will be conducted all three days at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., with more than 200 vendors of lavender and handcrafted items, along with Lavenderstock’s live music on two stages and 13 food vendors.

Black Diamond Junction will headline a dance party at 7 p.m. Saturday in the bandshell. A workshop tent will offer alternating demonstrations to make sachets, wreaths, wands and more through the weekend.

The opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday. The grounds will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Entry is free.

Parking will be available at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave., starting at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and after 11 a.m. Sunday. Free parking also will be available along city streets.

Lavender Weekend

The name for the third weekend in July has become Sequim Lavender Weekend.

Most farms will be free to visit during the weekend, and all are free during other operational days.

This weekend, Purple Haze Lavender Farm, 180 Bell Bottom Lane in Sequim, will charge $5 admission per day, and Jardin du Soleil Lavender Farm, 3832 Sequim-Dungeness Way in Sequim, will charge $10 for all three days in advance through their website, or $15 during the weekend.

Victor’s Lavender, 3743 Old Olympic Highway, will continue its free annual barn dances at 7 p.m. Friday with Mars Garden and at 7 p.m. Saturday with Sound Advice.

Olympic Theatre Arts will host its Lavender Melodrama “Lavender Liberty” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, with tickets available for purchase at olympictheatrearts.org and the door.

The Sequim Farmers & Artisans Market will be open at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday.

New this year will be A Taste of Provence — The Cuisine du Soleil, a fundraiser through the Sequim Sunrise Rotary and Chef Chris Plemmons to bring the sun-drenched flavors of Provence through a four-course journey called “Cuisine of the Sun.”

Tickets are $75 and only available in advance at sequimsunriserotary.org or by calling 360-670-9444.

It will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and proceeds will benefit the Sequim Food Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, the Free Clinic, clean water in Ghana, ShelterBoxes for disaster relief and Clean Stoves in South America.

For more about Sequim Lavender Weekend and farms’ hours, websites and more, visit sequimlavenderweekend.com.

Sequim Lavender Weekend farms

Note: Farms’ hours of operations vary from Sequim Lavender Weekend and the remainder of the summer. Visit their websites or social media pages for more information. Farms are free to visit unless noted.

• B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 360-504-2585. Website: bbfamilyfarm.com.

• Fat Cat Garden & Gifts, 21 Fat Cat Lane, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Email: fatcatmeow21@gmail.com.

• Graysmarsh Farm, 6187 Woodcock Road, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 360-683-5563. Website: graysmarsh.com.

• Jardin du Soleil Lavender, 3932 Sequim-Dungeness Way, $10 admission in advance for all three days or $15 during the weekend. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free admission the rest of the year. Website: jardindusoleil.com.

• Kitty B’s Lavender Farm, 82 Cameron Acres Lane, open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Website: kittyblavenderfarm.com.

• Lavender Connection, 1141 Cays Road, open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Phone: 360-681-6055. Website: lavenderconnection.com.

• Lit Lavender, 1526 Marine Drive, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: lit-lavender.com.

• Meli’s Lavender, 62 W. Diane Drive, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Phone: 360-461-9958. Website: melislavender.myshopify.com.

• Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm, 73 Humble Hill Road, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone: 360-681-7727. Website: nelsonsduckpond.com.

• Old Barn Lavender Company, 9785 Old Olympic Highway, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: Oldbarnlavendercompany.com.

• Olympic Bluffs Cidery and Lavender Farm, 1025 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 571-439-1311. Website: olympicbluffscidery.com.

• Purple Haze Lavender Farm, 180 Bell Bottom Lane, $5 admission, children 14 and younger attend for free. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission the rest of the year. Phone: 360-809-9615. Website: purplehazelavender.com.

• Rain Shadow Lavender Farm, 1410 Kitchen-Dick Road, Sequim, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Website: rainshadowlavenderfarm.com.

• Rancho La Morada Lavender & Flower Farm, 1430 Marine Drive, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 360-461-7679. Website: facebook.com/Lavandamorada.

• River Road Flower Farm, 1364 River Road, open from 10 a.m. to dusk. Website: riverroadflowerfarm.com.

• Sunshine Herb & Lavender Farm, 274154 U.S. Highway 101, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 360-683-6453. Website: sunshinelavender.com.

• Victor’s Lavender Farm, 3743 Old Olympic Highway, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Barn dances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Phone: 360-681-7930. Website: victorslavender.com.

Lavenderstock: Lavender in the Park music schedule

Friday

James Center for the Performing Arts stage bandshell

11 a.m. — Opening ceremony

Noon — Ridgerunner

2 p.m. — Abracadabra Trip

3:45 p.m. — Kinda Nice Tho

5:30 p.m. — Back Pockett

Acoustic Stage

10 a.m. — Derek Stallman’s Fiddler’s Circle

11:15 a.m. — Nightingale

1:15 p.m. — Steve Neff and Ted Hennessy

3 p.m. — Sarah Shea

4:45 p.m. — Casey Fall

Saturday

Bandshell

11 a.m. — Ghostlight Productions

12:15 p.m. — Intensive Porpoises

2:30 p.m. — Buck Ellard Band

4:45 p.m. — W.E.P.A!

7 p.m. — Dance party with Black Diamond Junction

Acoustic stage

11:30 a.m. — Catherine McNair

1:45 p.m. — Kevin Lee Magner

4 p.m. — High Timber

6:15 p.m. — Owl Medicine

Sunday

Bandshell

10:45 a.m. — The Whateverly Brothers

Noon — Librarians

2:15 p.m. — Jean Lenke’s Summer Jazz Band

4 p.m. — The Backwoods Hucksters

Acoustic stage

11:45 a.m. — Jared Oliver

1:30 p.m. — Stephanie Doenges

3:15 p.m. — SBDB Duo

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.