Mauro selected as Bainbridge Island city manager

BAINBRIDGE — John Mauro, who has been the Port Townsend city manager since 2019, has accepted a similar role on Bainbridge Island.

The Bainbridge Island City Council approved an employment agreement with Mauro in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday despite some concerns from council members and the public.

Mauro will start Sept. 8 with a base salary of $265,000 annually, according to city documents. The Port Townsend City Council had approved a 3 percent raise for Mauro on June 1, increasing his salary to $251,640.

“I really struggled with this vote,” said council member Mike Nelson, who voted no along with Deputy Mayor Kirsten Hytopoulos. “I wanted to support who won this process, but I remain concerned that the process itself has deprived this council of meaningful choice. I am worried it’s giving the public a perception that Mr. Mauro has won by default.”

The council narrowed 33 candidates down to eight, and of those remaining, 75 percent withdrew, Nelson said. Three of the four finalists also withdrew, leaving Mauro as the lone candidate, he added.

“The reason we are all up here is to represent the community and to listen to the people of Bainbridge Island,” Nelson said. “All I am hearing is that the community does not support this candidate. I need to listen to the people on this one.”

Hytopoulos shared a similar sentiment.

“I do not feel this person is the right person for the position, and I am not in support of the package that has been proposed,” she said. “This package is excessive.”

A handful of council members emphasized that Mauro had been either their first or second choice.

“It wasn’t that he was the last one standing,” council member Ashley Mathews said. “We all had time to do a lot of research. We really need to trust this.”

Council member Leslie Schneider shared a similar perspective.

“John Mauro was my first choice from the get-go,” Schneider said. “I look forward to that process. I think he is going to be great for Bainbridge Island.”

There also were a number of Bainbridge Island residents Tuesday’s meeting who spoke about their concerns with Mauro’s selection.

“Mauro comes to us with an immense amount of baggage and outrageous salary requirements,” Ellen Lockert said. “He is a divider, not a uniter, and we desperately need a uniter at this time in our history. Based on his track record, I would never hire him. Do not hire this troubled candidate; you will be sorry.”

Christine Quinn asked the council not to advance Mauro.

“You have seen his record, and the risk is not acceptable, so please stop this,” Quinn said. “You are elected to do what is best for Bainbridge Island, and this is not what is best.”

Jeff Niten, one of two finalists along with Mauro, withdrew from consideration on June 26 and decided to remain in his current role as Mountlake Terrace’s city manager.

The search for a Bainbridge Island city manager began in December, when Blair King announced his retirement. More than 30 candidates initially applied for the job.

Ellen Schroer has served as interim city manager since Jan. 30.

Prior to this role in Port Townsend, Mauro served as chief sustainability officer for the Auckland Council in New Zealand, where he led economic, social and environmental sustainability initiatives for an organization of about 9,000 staff and a community of about 1.5 million people. He also served as a policy analyst in the Seattle Mayor’s Office.

Mauro has a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies and conservation biology from Middlebury College.

The city of Bainbridge Island operates under a council-manager form of government, meaning the city council selects and hires the city manager. The city manager reports directly to the city council. City staff reports to the city manager.

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Katherine Bouma is a reporter for the Bainbridge Island Review, a Sound Publishing newspaper. Peninsula Daily News also is operated by Sound Publishing.