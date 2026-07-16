Dedication ceremony

Mike Howard, left, and his wife Carol, from Sequim, and their grandkids, Graham and Abbie, from Sacramento, pull on the lanyard to raise the American flag on the new flagpole during a ceremony on Wednesday at Fort Worden State Park. The previous flagpole was more than 100 years old and made of wood, and it blew over during a windstorm last year, barely missing the Howards as they were walking toward the ranger office. Months later, Mike Howard realized he missed seeing the pole, so he and Carol donated $3,000 to purchase a replacement. The Friends of Fort Worden contributed the remaining funds to make the purchase complete. The new pole is 40 feet tall and made of fiberglass. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Mike Howard, left, and his wife Carol, from Sequim, and their grandkids, Graham and Abbie, from Sacramento, pull on the lanyard to raise the American flag on the new flagpole during a ceremony on Wednesday at Fort Worden State Park.

The previous flagpole was more than 100 years old and made of wood, and it blew over during a windstorm last year, barely missing the Howards as they were walking toward the ranger office.

Months later, Mike Howard realized he missed seeing the pole, so he and Carol donated $3,000 to purchase a replacement. The Friends of Fort Worden contributed the remaining funds to make the purchase complete.

The new pole is 40 feet tall and made of fiberglass.