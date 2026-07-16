BASEBALL: Port Angeles’ Wood, Enoch represent Lefties in West Coast League All-Star Game

VICTORIA — Port Angeles’ pair of North Division All-Stars were productive at bat and in the field in a losing effort Wednesday night in Victoria, with catcher Carter Enoch collecting two base hits in two plate appearances and scoring one run while first baseman Ethan Wood (Wright State) was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

The pair also flashed the glove in the field with Enoch recording a game-high six putouts behind the plate, and Wood had five at first.

But it was Oregon State’s Ethan Porter who delivered a two-out RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, lifting the South to a 5-4 victory over the North in the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game.

Porter, an outfielder from Oregon State and current Corvallis Knight, captured the game’s MVP honors with a 3-for-5, three-RBI effort. In the second inning, his two-run home run capped a three-run rally and staked the South to a 4-0 lead.

Enoch’s one-out single started the North comeback in the bottom of the third, including a run-scoring single from Kade Crawford (Kamloops NorthPaws/Louisiana Tech), who entered the All-Star break with 33 RBI.

In the bottom of the seventh, the North manufactured a run. Evan Dugdale (Kamloops/Cloud County CC) led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Lyall (Bellingham Bells/Loyola Marymount).

One inning later, the North scored twice more to tie the game. Wood singled, then took third on a double by Aspen Alexander (Bellingham/Grand Canyon). Back-to-back walks forced home the tying run.

The South responded with a little two-out magic in the ninth. Sam Kane (Walla Walla Sweets/Nevada) led off with a walk, but with two outs, he was still on first base. Daichi Furuhata (Yakima Valley Pippins/Seattle U) kept the inning alive with a single, setting the stage for Porter’s decisive double down the right-field line.

Flamethrower Rafael Espinoza (Portland Pickles/Colorado Mesa), the South’s 10th pitcher of the night, slammed the door in the ninth, including a dramatic strikeout to end the game with the tying run at second base.

Fans may watch a replay of the game on WCL Live at https://wcleague.watch.pixellot.tv or the Victoria HarbourCats’ YouTube channel.

The WCL’s second half resumes tonight with all 16 teams in action, including the Edmonton RiverHawks visiting Port Angeles for a 6:35 p.m. opening pitch at Civic Field. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Saturday at 1:35 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. to make up for a game rained out in Edmonton in June.

South All-Stars 5, North All-Stars 4

South 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 5 11 2

North 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 4 7 2

Hitting

South — Knowles 1-3, 2 R, RBI; Porter 3-5, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI; Wadas 2-3, BB, RBI.

North — Enoch 2-2, R; Crawford 1-2, RBI; Wood 1-2, R; Andrews 1-3, RBI; Alexander 1-2, 2B.