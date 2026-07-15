Primary election ballots mailed today

PORT ANGELES — Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election will be mailed today in both Clallam and Jefferson counties.

The following races will be narrowed to the top two candidates for the Nov. 3 general election:

• U.S. Representative, Congressional District 6: Emily Randall, Democrat; Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent; Teresa Fox, Republican; Macy Jones, no party preference; Leon Lawson, Trump Republican.

• State Representative, Position 1, Legislative District 24: Eric W. Pratt, Republican; Ted Bowen, Independent; Adam Bernbaum, Democrat; Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican.

• State Representative, Position 2, Legislative District 24: Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat; Patrick DePoe, Democrat; Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat; Mark Hodgson, Democrat; Marcia Kelbon, no party preference.

• State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1 (nonpartisan): Colleen Melody, Laura Christensen Colbert, Scott Edwards.

• State Supreme Court, Justice Position 3 (nonpartisan): Jaime Michelle Hawk, David Stevens, Mike Diaz.

• State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5 (nonpartisan): Greg Miller, Theo Angelis, Dave Larson, Sharonda Amamilo.

• State Supreme Court, Justice Position 7 (nonpartisan): David R Shelvey, Debra L. Stephens, Karim A. Merchant, Todd A. Bloom.

Clallam County

• County commissioner, District 3: Mike French, Democrat; Jake Seegers, Independent.

• Public Utility District, District 2 (nonpartisan): Timothy Dalton, Missi Baker, Rick Paschall, Randy Brackett, John W “Jack” Smith.

• Clallam County Fire District 2, Proposition 1: Ten-year Emergency Medical Services levy at a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The measure must receive a 60 percent supermajority to pass, and the number of voters must exceed 40 percent of those in the district who voted in the 2025 general election.

Jefferson County

• County commissioner, District 3: Christopher Hannon, Democrat; Jean Ball, Democrat; Anji Scalf, Democrat; Stephen T. Nieman, Republican.

• Public Utility District, District 2 (nonpartisan): Keith Kisler, Michael Brittain.

The last day to register or update registration information online or by mail in both counties is July 27. In-person registration at county auditors’ offices can be done by election day on Aug. 4. The Clallam County courthouse is located at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and the Jefferson County Courthouse is at 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

Registration

To be registered to vote in Washington you must be:

• A U.S. citizen and Washington state resident.

• At least 18 years old. Those who are 16 or 17 can sign up as a future voter and be automatically registered to vote when they qualify.

• Not disqualified from voting due to a court order.

• Not currently serving a sentence of total confinement in prison under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a Washington felony conviction.

• Not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.

Candidate forums online

Three candidate forums produced by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Clallam County and the League of Women Voters in Jefferson County, in partnership with the North Olympic Library System, are available for viewing on YouTube. They also can be found on the Clallam league’s website.

Participants in the race for state representative, position 1, include Bernbaum, Hamilton and Pratt.

Participants in the race for state representative, position 2, include Callaway, DePoe, Hodgson, Kelbon and Kuehn.

Participants in the race for Clallam PUD, District 2, include Baker, Brackett, Dalton, Paschall and Smith.